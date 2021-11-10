Kris Jenner wishes ‘amazing partner’ Corey Gamble and ‘precious’ granddaughter Dream Kardashian happy birthday

Kris Jenner turned 66 on Friday, Nov. 5. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

November is always a busy month for the Kardashian-Jenner family!

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate her longtime partner, Corey Gamble, and granddaughter, Dream Kardashian’s birthdays. The momager has been dating Gamble since 2014, and he’s become a significant part of the famous tribe. Jenner’s younger grandkid, who’s Rob Kardashian’s daughter with Blac Chyna, turned 5.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made separate tributes for Gamble and Dream for her loved ones’ birthday.

Kris Jenner shared touching thoughts about Dream Kardashian and Corey Gamble on their birthdays

Jenner, 66, celebrated her birthday on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Two days before her big day, the momager’s daughter, Kendall Jenner, celebrated her 26th birthday. On Kendall’s birthday, Jenner shared on Instagram how thankful she is to the model “for always being my ride or die.” She also posted multiple photos of herself and her second-to-youngest child.

Although their birthdays kicked off in November, Kendall and Kris aren’t the only ones celebrating birthdays this month. The Kar-Jenner matriarch’s boyfriend shares the same birthday as Dream. In two separate Instagram posts, the Cooking with Kris author mentioned Dream and Gamble’s influence on her life. For Dream, she called her granddaughter “such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl.”

Jenner also posted several photos of her and Dream together, Dream by herself, and some snaps of her with Rob, Kim Kardashian, and Chicago West.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream!” she captioned the post. “You are truly a DREAM GIRL, and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives! You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl, and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins. I love you, Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo 😍❤️🥰🎂🥳 Lovey.”

Next to her carousel of Dream, Jenner also highlighted Gamble with several posts from their relationship. The first and last photo was black-and-white as the pair smiled for the camera.

“Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble!!” Jenner captioned. “You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!! You are such a special part of my heart and soul, and I love you so very much, babe. Thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed …. ❤️🙏😍🥰”

Will Kris Jenner ever marry Corey Gamble?

During their relationship, the couple has received doubts regarding their dedication toward each other. Last year, Monsters and Critics reported that the former tour manager’s ex-girlfriend, Sheree Buchanan, claimed he was after Jenner’s money. Nonetheless, Gamble and Jenner have stayed together since first connecting in Ibiza at designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in 2014.

Although they’re still together, the couple won’t be the next Kar-Jenner pair to walk down the aisle. According to The Sun, Jenner “vowed to stay single” after her two divorces. The businesswoman’s first marriage to Robert Kardashian, Sr, ended in 1991. Jenner also divorced Caitlyn in 2015.

“Kris is still with Corey, but she’s not engaged, and they won’t get engaged,” a source told the outlet. “She will never get married again. This works for her.”

Gamble, originally from Atlanta, never married and doesn’t have any children.