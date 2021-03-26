Kris Jenner revealed she has a secret tramp stamp tattoo during an appearance on the Ellen show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner revealed she has a “tramp stamp” or a tattoo above her buttocks to family friend Ellen DeGeneres on the March 25 episode of her talk show.

Kris, 65, shared the news as she played a game of “Never Have My Kids Ever” during her appearance.

Ellen asked Kris, “Never have my kids ever gotten matching tattoos?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kris considered her response for a moment before responding in the affirmative.

She revealed that she twinned with daughter Khloe, the only daughter whom she had the same tat with.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Her ink is a cross located on her lower back.

Kris admitted her ink is in a controversial spot

“[It’s] on my booty. Back there,” she admitted. “It’s way back there.”

Page Six reported that the matriarch of the reality television show family first discussed her ink during her talk show in 2013.

She and Khloe confirmed that they had the matching tattoos. Khloe got hers first, matching with pal Nicole Richie when they were just 16-years-old.

Nicole would take Kris to get the same ink when she was in her 40s. The mother of six would later add the names of her youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie to either side of the design. She is also the mother of Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Robert.

Khloe no longer has her lower back ink. She had it removed in 2015 and documented the process on Instagram. In the post’s caption, she said she should have listened to her sister Kim, who warned her against putting that type of tattoo on her body.

Other secrets Kris revealed in the game

When Ellen asked if her children had stolen things from her, Kris responded they had. She said she had to put a lock on her closet as well as a check in and check out piece of paper for when they borrowed her things without telling her. She claimed she “tortures” them until it returns, to which Ellen quipped, “You think they’d have their own stuff.”

“Never have my kids ever had a porn star as their babysitter,” said Ellen. Kris said they have.

“I don’t remember her name,” Kris claimed. “It was a really long time ago. I didn’t hire her, Caitlyn did.”

Ellen asked if her children had ever sent her a dirty text. Kris responded in the negative.

Kris also admitted that one of her children had dated someone from a boy band and confirmed that Kendall had dated former One Direction star Harry Styles.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E! Entertainment Television.