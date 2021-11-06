Kris Jenner’s birthday: Here’s how the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated their matriarch on Instagram

Kris Jenner turned 66 in November 2021. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Happy birthday, Kris Jenner!

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch turned 66 on Friday, Nov. 5. The momager has typically been one of the first people to celebrate her kids’ special days on social media throughout the years.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, she posted several Instagram photos of Kendall Jenner for her 26th birthday. She also left a touching message online, calling her daughter “beautiful inside and out.”

For Jenner’s birthday, her children shared their love for their mother via Instagram. See what Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner said on Kris’ special day.

Kim Kardashian called Kris Jenner her ‘hero’ on her birthday

As many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans saw for 20 seasons, Kim and Kris share a tight bond. At the beginning of the show’s run, the KKW Beauty founder often referred to herself as her mom’s favorite child. Additionally, Kris and Kim were the main family members who pitched the idea for the show to E!.

Throughout the years, the mother and daughter remained close. On multiple occasions, Kim moved back into her mom’s house with her husband, Kanye West, and their children. During her separation from West, Kim also confided in Kris on KUWTK.

The Skims founder celebrated her mother’s birthday with an Instagram slideshow. In the post, Kim shared a photo of the two of them outside. As the slideshow continues, her 261 million followers can see several childhood photos of Kim with Kris. She also posted some pictures of Kris by herself, including one of her wearing a blonde wig.

“Happy Birthday Mommy!!!!” Kim’s tribute read. @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals! You are my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most non-judgmental loving human being I’ve ever met. You take care of us all so selflessly. Words can’t describe my love for you!!!!!!!!! OMG, I love you so much, mom!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian referred to her ‘mommy’ Kris Jenner as an ‘icon’

While Kim shared a slideshow of her favorite Kris Jenner moments on her timeline, Kourtney celebrated their mom on Instagram Stories. The eldest Kar-Jenner sibling posted several throwback photos of them together.

In the first photo, Kourtney and Kris wore bikinis by a pool. As Kourt smiled for the camera, her mother stuck her tongue out while wearing a cowboy hat.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“Happy birthday to my icon mommy @krisjenner,” the Poosh founder stated.

According to People, Kourtney’s fiance, Travis Barker, also honored his future mother-in-law online. During his first post, the Blink-182 performer wrote “Happy birthday @krisjenner, love you,” underneath a photo of himself, Kris, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian.

Barker then added a second post from a double-date with Gamble and Kris. The sweet gesture comes days after the cookbook author said he asked her permission to propose to Kourtney in October 2021.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres of the couple. “They’re so in love, and they let us know they’re so in love — constantly.”

“He’s a sweetheart,” she continued. “And they’re so happy; they can’t wait.”

Khloe Kardashian says the matriarch is her ‘queen’ and ‘inspiration’

Khloe rarely shies away from sharing how much she adores her family. So, the Good American CEO made sure Kris felt her love during her birthday. On Khloe’s Instagram timeline, she posted a photo of her mom wearing a blonde wig, red boots, and a head-to-toe white suit with red roses. Kris also held a martini while posing for the camera.

Khloe then shared several more highlights of her adventures with her mother. Additionally, she posted a video of her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True. Khloe recorded True seemingly dressed as Kris wearing a black wig and holding a sparkly Martini glass in the footage.

“Mommy!!! My most incredible mommy, happy birthday!!!!” Khloe’s lengthy caption read.

I have no idea what I would do without you,” she continued. “The thought of it is something I can’t even think about. Every single day I hope you realize how much you matter to us all. How much we cherish and respect you! How lost we would be without you in our lives.”

At the end of her post, Khloe said of all the things her momager taught her, “one of the most precious things you taught me is how to love.”

Kendall Jenner wishes the ‘legend’ happy birthday

Like Kourtney, Kendall decided to celebrate Kris via Instagram Stories. In a black-and-white photo, the matriarch held the model as a baby. While smiling at her tot, Kris wore black glasses as she fed Kendall with a bottle.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

“Happy birthday legend!!” she wrote on the photo.

Kris and Kendall’s birthdays are only two days apart. On Thursday, the runway star posted her birthday activities on Instagram. In the post, she shared photos of an intimate house party. Some of the guests included Hailey Bieber, Kourtney and Barker, and Kris. The event came one year after Kendall’s controversial Halloween birthday bash last year. Once fans saw that she had a party seven months into the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she became accused of not taking the health crisis seriously, per The Sun.

Kylie Jenner says Kris Jenner ‘makes my world go round’

Kylie also took to Instagram Stories to honor Kris on Friday. For her special day, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo of her and the momager taking a trip on an airplane. While Kris sat in her seat wearing oversized glasses and an all-black suit, Kylie posed next to her in an all-white suit. The future mother of two also held her head to the side while looking deeply into the camera.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. “There’s not a day that goes by I don’t thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!!!!”

Rob Kardashian posted a photo with Kris Jenner and Dream Kardashian

Kris’ birthday also inspired her only son, Rob, to post about his mom on Instagram. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of the matriarch with his 4-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. In the image, Rob’s child with Blac Chyna sat on her grandmother’s lap while Kris beamed at the camera, wearing sunglasses.

Pic Credit: @Robkardashianofficial/Instagram

“Happy birthday, mama,” the Arthur George designer, 34, wrote. “I love you!!”

Following the Kardashian-Jenners’ post, Gamble left a touching carousel of his moments with Kris. He highlighted some of the trips and events they’ve attended together in the photos since they began dating in 2014.

“Happpppppy Birthday, my Beautiful Queen!! Love you, Deep bab. Cheers To the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner ❤️❤️.”