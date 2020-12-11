Blac Chyna scores small victory in legal battle against the Kardashians over canceled Rob & Chyna show

Blac Chyna has made some progress in her ongoing lawsuit against the Kardashian family thanks to a recent legal victory.

The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian has been engaged in a lawsuit with the Kardashians since 2017 involving Rob & Chyna, her canceled reality television series.

The latest victory involved the production company that produced the reality TV show, Bunim/Murray Productions, and unaired footage that would have been used for the second season of the now-canceled series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Judge makes ruling on unaired Rob & Chyna, KUWTK footage

According to a Page Six report, a judge recently ordered that Bunim/Murray Productions hand over unaired footage for Rob & Chyna. The show aired just one season back in 2016, which consisted of seven episodes.

The unaired footage was going to be used in a second season, but since the show is canceled, that won’t happen.

Per Page Six, Blac Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said the unaired footage shows a scene where Blac Chyna just underwent a medical procedure, and then-fiancee, Rob Kardashian is by her side, professing his love for her.

There was also unaired footage from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, filmed in March 2017, that the judge ruled the production company needed to hand over. That footage involves Rob and Chyna working on relationship issues and co-parenting their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Per the judge’s recent ruling, Bunim/Murray was given 45 days to turn over the unaired footage to Chyna.

Rob was not present at the recent hearing for the matter. His attorney, Marty Singer, gave Page Six a statement regarding the latest ruling and a request they’ve made for certain footage from Blac Chyna.

“We have not filed an opposition to the court for this request because the footage has no impact on the case. However, we have requested Blac Chyna’s OnlyFans footage and she has refused to release that footage to us.”

Blac Chyna started her lawsuit against Kardashians in 2017

Chyna famously dated rapper Tyga from 2011 through 2014. The couple has a son together, King Cairo. After Chyna and Tyga split, he moved on and began dating Rob’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner. Chyna began dating Rob Kardashian for about a year in 2016. They have a daughter, Dream Kardashian together.

In July of 2017, Chyna obtained a restraining order against Rob after he posted sexually explicit images of her on his social media.

Chyna’s ongoing lawsuit with the Kardashians was originally started in October of 2017. Amongst the lawsuit’s claims were that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner secretly defamed Chyna. The lawsuit involves claims of assault, battery, and domestic violence.

Her lawsuit claims the Kardashians “illegally interfered” with her “highly lucrative contract” that she had with E! Network/NBCUniversal by intentionally getting her show canceled.

This past October, the Kardashians had their motion to dismiss Chyna’s lawsuit denied by a judge. Per PEOPLE, in September, Chyna lost in her effort to have Rob’s assault case against her dropped.

As far as Chyna’s ongoing lawsuit, Rob’s attorney has claimed that the Rob & Chyna series was canceled due to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s breakup. However, Chyna’s lawsuit alleges there’s much more to the story.

In addition to appearing on the one season of Rob & Chyna, she also showed up in episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2014 through 2018, and then in her own reality series, The Real Blac Chyna, in 2019.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.