Kylie Jenner’s would-be burglar accidentally broke into DeMar DeRozan’s house instead

In a recent scary incident, a man was trying to get into Kylie Jenner’s home and allegedly intended to burglarize the reality TV star’s residence. However, the suspect reportedly broke into the wrong house, and the homeowner was prepared.

Instead of Kylie’s residence, the suspect ended up going into DeMar DeRozan’s home while the NBA star was inside with his family.

Luckily, DeMar was able to handle things to make sure he and his family were protected from any serious harm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That was the original incident, though. The man tried to get back into the gated community again, possibly to get inside Kylie Jenner’s house, resulting in his arrest.

DeMar DeRozan confronted an intruder inside his home

DeMar DeRozan is a 6-foot-6 guard-forward who currently plays for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. With 11 seasons of experience in the league, he’s faced some of the toughest opponents on the planet when it comes to basketball.

While DeRozan often makes dazzling dunks, driving layups against big men, or heroic game-winning shots, he was a hero of different sorts in his home. In this instance, it involved protecting his family at home.

Based on TMZ’s report, a man illegally entered DeRozan’s house on November 19, 2020. The intruder then went upstairs to a play area where reportedly “at least one of DeRozan’s kids” was playing.

Luckily, DeMar heard some noise going on from upstairs and rushed up there to find the man. He then reportedly “chased the man out of his house.”

The latest reports say that DeMar and his family are safe following the incident. KSAT’s RJ Marquez tweeted on December 5, 2020, indicating that DeRozan had confirmed the TMZ story.

In a quick video included with the tweet (below), the Spurs star said that “everything is good” and added that growing up in Compton gave him experience with worse situations.

ICYMI: #Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan confirmed TMZ’s report that he had to confront an intruder that entered his LA-area house while he and his family were inside about two weeks ago. “Yeah, everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California. I’ve been through worse.” #NBA pic.twitter.com/Knp6FxuEQ3 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) December 5, 2020

Based on the details that law enforcement officials told TMZ, the intruder fled the area after DeMar chased him away, only to return to the gated community DeRozan lives in a bit later.

This time around, security saw the man, stopped him, and called the police. The authorities then came and arrested the man to stop him from getting any further with his plan.

Kylie Jenner’s home was the intended target

After he was apprehended, sources told TMZ that the man informed cops he went into the wrong home, as he was actually trying to get to Kylie Jenner’s house, not DeMar DeRozan’s place.

Either way, the recent incident should send a red flag to Kylie Jenner and her people to ensure the home is extra safe and secure from any intruders. Over the years, there have been previous attempts to get into the gated community areas where Kylie’s sister, Kendall, and mother, Kris Jenner, live.

Luckily, no one was harmed in this recent incident thanks to DeMar, security, and the police taking action. After his arrest, the intruder was charged with one count of felony burglary. There is also now a restraining order against the man, as he’s not allowed to go near DeMar DeRozan or Kylie Jenner’s homes.

Who knows, maybe DeMar’s heroics will be rewarded with some exclusive Travis Scott or Kylie gear for his family. Or maybe he’ll be included as a close family friend for the next Kardashian prank video or holiday card they send out.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.