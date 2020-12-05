Kardashians cure pandemic boredom by pranking their friends – See calls with Bieber, JLaw, and more

The Kardashian recently decided to have some fun in their downtime by pranking several friends, including celebrities Justin Bieber, Dave Chapelle, and Jennifer Lawrence.

The famous reality television stars used a recent TikTok trend as the basis for their prank video chat calls, leaving celebs surprised, confused, and scared over what was going on.

Several exes and current boyfriends were part of the prank, including Khloe’s beau Tristan Thomspon, and Kylie’s former flame, Travis Scott.

Kardashians’ first prank video includes Chapelle, Tristan, Travis

Fans got the first viral video treat when Khloe Kardashian posted it to her Instagram a few days ago.

“When the squad is deep,” Khloe wrote in the caption, regarding the fact her mother, sisters, and half-sisters were all part of the group prank.

In the video, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian, along with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, make some rather funny FaceTime calls. The Kardashians’ prank is based on a TikTok trend where individuals place a FaceTime video call to someone and remain perfectly still as if the video chat was frozen. They record the hilarity that ensues to post online.

Among the Kardashians’ prank victims in this first video are Savas Oguz, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Dave Chapelle, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Addison Rae. Most of them have puzzled, surprised, or scared reactions on their faces in a video that has now racked up over 13 million views.

Check out the hilarious prank and everyone’s reactions in the Instagram video below:

JLaw, LaLa, Jaden Smith appear in newest prank video

Why should the fun stop with one video showing off the Kardashians’ prank? A second video arrived online with more of the family’s famous friends getting surprised by the FaceTime calls.

Kim Kardashian posted the prank video to her official Twitter account, and it was also shared by a fan account on YouTube (see video below).

Among the other prank victims are Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, LaLa Anthony, and Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, Jaden Smith.

YouTube personality David Dobrik answers the video call wearing a blue mask on his face. He suddenly takes the mask off to get a closer look at the phone screen.

“That’s f*****g ridiculous,” Dobrik says.

Hip-hop star Tyler the Creator answers the call and stares into the screen.

“Can you see me?” he hilariously asks to close out the second Kardashians’ prank video.

Check out the Kardashian family’s second series of prank calls at the start of the video below:

Many people have enjoyed the viral prank videos as they’ve gone on to achieve millions of views, which is unsurprising based on the family’s following. After 20 seasons, they’ll end their long-running reality TV show on E! with a final season next year, but will still have plenty of people following them on social media.

The Kardashian family has entertained people with their viral videos and probably has also given some fun food for thought. Most likely, more and more of these prank videos are going to start popping up as the holiday season goes forth into 2021!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.