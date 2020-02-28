Rob Kardashian’s emergency custody motion denied — Is Blac Chyna a danger to daughter Dream Kardashian?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Los Angeles judge denied Rob Kardashian’s emergency custody motion. The news has fans of the famous family questioning if Blac Chyna is a danger to their daughter Dream Kardashian.

The co-parenting relationship between Rob and Blac Chyna has been volatile since their break-up.

Despite reaching an agreement to split custody of Dream, the drama between the parents is on-going. Accusations of the way each parent treats Dream are continuously hurled back and forth in court as well as the media.

Why did Rob file an emergency custody order?

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Rob filed paperwork requesting Blac Chyna be allowed to see Dream during supervised weekend visits only. He also wanted primary custody of the toddler.

Rob claimed his ex-fiancée’s drug use put Dream at risk. Khloe Kardashian filed a supplementary affidavit supporting her brother’s demand.

In her statement, Khloe said that Dream would become aggressive after spending time at her mom’s house.

Blac Chyna denied all allegations regarding her using drugs or being a danger to either of her children. She is also mother to King Cairo with her ex Tyga.

Is Blac Chyna a danger to Dream?

The judge could not find any reason for the emergency order.

Now Rob can still file to have the custody arrangement altered, but he will have to go through the proper channels. Rob’s initial hope of having a quick resolution to ensure Dream’s safety is not happening.

“All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renée more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much,” Blac Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Page Six.

Lynne also went on to call out the “lies” Khloe and Rob continue to spread about her client. She reiterated that Blac Chyna would never back down from Rob when it comes to Dream.

“Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother – without any child support from Rob,” the attorney said ended the statement on her client’s behalf.

Blac Chyna won the latest court battle against Rob Kardashian, whose emergency custody order was denied. The he-said/she-said case involving Dream Kardashian is only getting worse as the parents fight to do what is right for their daughter.

A judge doesn’t think Blac Chyna is a danger to Dream, but Rob sure does, and he is not wavering in his opinion.

