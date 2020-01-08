Rob Kardashian custody battle: Blac Chyna accused of putting daughter Dream Kardashian in danger

It’s no secret that Rob Kardashian has Dream Kardashian in his care quite a bit. But now, the only Kardashian son is looking to get full custody of his daughter, claiming that Blac Chyna’s hard-partying is putting Dream in danger.

Rob recently filed paperwork in hopes of becoming Dream’s primary guardian, according to TMZ. In the docs filed, he says Blac Chyna has been continuously partying, even in front of her kids and that it’s having a negative impact on their daughter Dream.

It has been claimed Blac Chyna has been drinking quite a bit, spending $600 a day on booze, and that she stays drunk even when Dream is in the house. The documents also claim Chyna often invites strangers over to party with her, all in front of Rob Kardashian’s daughter.

Making the claims against Blac Chyna even more alarming, the paperwork filed in favor of Rob claims that Chyna can drink an entire bottle of Hennessy with no help and that she’s been using cocaine as well.

There are also claims that Dream’s mom has been violent, throwing dangerous objects after flying into a rage with allegations waged by her hairdresser being one of those incidents.

Rob and others have also noticed changes in Dream Kardashian’s behavior after visits with her mother. In addition to his claims, Khloe Kardashian has also noted changes in Dream’s demeanor after coming back to Rob’s custody.

Khloe said in the paperwork that when she returns to the Kardashian family’s custody, Dream is aggressive and “in defense mode.” The Kardashian sister also noted that Dream told her she doesn’t want to go back with Blac Chyna.

There are also claims that Dream isn’t being properly cared for, noting that her hygiene while in her mother’s care is not acceptable. Rob claims that Dream has been returned to him dirty, with dirt under her fingernails, unbrushed hair and unbrushed teeth.

The documents filed also claim that Dream Kardashian has been “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her” and that she has picked up some foul language, using words that Rob claims he would never use around his daughter.

In addition to asking for primary custody of Dream Kardashian, Rob also wants Blac Chyna to be drug and alcohol tested before visits with their daughter. He also wants the nanny who cares for the child to have the authority to end a visit if and when Blac Chyna becomes violent in her presence.

This is just the latest in the battle between Rob and Chyna for custody of Dream Kardashian. Back in 2017, after the pair split for the final time, Rob was accused of posting revenge porn of Blac Chyna on Instagram after an argument.

Rob and Chyna ended up suing each other at the time, ultimately opting to share joint custody in September 2017 after they were able to settle the mutual lawsuits.

In February 2019, after rumors that Rob and Chyna were having trouble with the custody agreement, he tweeted that all was well. That tweet has since been deleted but read, “Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.”

At the time, Blac Chyna responded to the tweet, writing, “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️ https://t.co/zfIcETpriY — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) February 26, 2019

It looks like things have changed because less than a year later, Rob Kardashian is seeking to amend the custody agreement previously agreed upon with Blac Chyna.