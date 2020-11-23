Corey Gamble’s ex girlfriend, says he targeted Kris Jenner because he’ll do whatever it takes for ‘power and money’

Corey Gamble’s ex-girlfriend, Sheree Buchanan, says he targeted Kris Jenner for money and power.

Sheree and dated from 2007-2010. She was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey shortly after the relationship ended.

The Atlanta Exes alum accused Corey of grabbing her and following her around town. She even declared that she had to change the locks to her home several times because Corey always managed to get a key.

What has Sheree said about Corey?

Kris shocked fans when she began dating Corey, who is 25 years younger than her, in 2014. The momager was newly single after her split from Caitlyn Jenner, then Bruce.

Sheree was one of those stunned at the romance, especially as the couple got more serious and Corey started appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2014, Sheree told In Touch all about Corey’s true motives concerning the momager.

“I know, Corey. He’s all about power and money and will do whatever it takes to get it. He sees the Kardashians as media’s first family,” she said to the weekly magazine while discussing Corey’s troubled past.

Corey’s ex even gave a warning to Kris via Life & Style magazine. Sheree told Kris she should sleep with one eye open, even going as far as to tell Kris never to marry him.

Sheree has spent a lot of time trying to poison the Kardashian and Jenner clan against Corey. She claims Corey only wants money and power, nothing else.

The family has not listened, though.

Everyday with you is an adventure and we definitely have the most amazing magical life. Thank you for being the best partner, friend, confidant, therapist, advisor, travel star, and dance partner, and for always being there for my kids and my grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/BwrbB4ZMGA — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 10, 2020

Corey and Kris still going strong

Six years later, Kris and Corey are still together. They defied the odds and the haters, proving their romance is the real deal.

For the most part, Corey has been accepted by all of Kris’ children.

However, a recent episode of KUWTK revealed Corey and Kendall are not that close. They don’t vibe as much as Corey does with Kris’ other kids like Kylie.

The relationship doesn’t show any signs of slowing down either, and marriage doesn’t appear to be a concern for either one of them. Instead, they are happily living their life together, expressing their love for each other on social media.

Sheree Buchanan, Corey Gamble’s ex-girlfriend, doesn’t have many nice things to say about him. She has called him power and money-hungry, but none of her words have fazed Kris Jenner.

The momager has not responded to Sheree’s claims. Kris merely continues to be happy with Corey.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is on hiatus on E!