Khloe Kardashian debuts another new face on Twitter and KUWTK fans want her to stop

Khloe Kardashian debuted another new face on Twitter and Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans want her to stop with the plastic surgery.

What was meant to be an acceptance speech for winning the People’s Choice Award for Reality Star of the Year has turned into fan backlash. Ironically, the video featured Khloe thanking fans for their continued support of her and her famous family.

The many faces of Khloe Kardashian

This has been the year of many things, including the many faces of Khloe. Since the spring, Khloe has been blasted for her morphing face that has made her unrecognizable.

It all began last May when Khloe shared a selfie on Instagram revealing a radically different look. Over the next few months, Koko posted more pictures showing off her face transformation.

Previously, Khloe had attributed her new looks to makeup contouring and filters. Some fans think Khloe has merely had several photoshop fails, while others believe she continues to have too much plastic surgery.

Altering a video is challenging but not impossible.

Khloe may have used a filter to change specific features about her face, such as her new pointy chin.

Khloe Kardashian is the perfect example of what MONEY can do: Buy yourself a new face pic.twitter.com/LbmbXx5mbM — Carlos Brandt (@CarlosBrandt) November 17, 2020

What is Twitter saying about Khloe’s latest face?

The biggest question on Twitter users’ minds is why doesn’t Khloe like her face. It is the only explanation for the reality TV star to keep drastically altering her appearance.

Seriously stop ! You’re taking the cosmetic route too far now pic.twitter.com/8dat1dyWwy — Miss Melanie Jane (@melaniejane1985) November 17, 2020

Several fans referred to Khloe as the prettiest of all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters before she got a new face.

KUWTK fans flooded Khloe’s videos, begging her to stop changing her face because her new appearance is not a good look.

Twitter has oh so many thoughts on Khloe’s face. Whether the new looks is because of plastic surgery or filters, fans simply don’t understand her need to not look like herself.

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t commented on all the fan outrage over her face. She has learned this year to stop adding fuel to the fire.

I couldn’t even hear what you said. The face( chin specially) is so distracting. And the nails? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pXRCJ5weN4 — @yolandafernandez (@YolandaFenandez) November 18, 2020

Another topic Khloe is keeping mum on is her relationship status with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Last week, rumors swirled that the couple split up again.

However, Tristan sent Khloe flowers congratulating her on her PCA win. She thanked him on social media, causing fans to speculate even more about whether they are together or not.

What do you think of Khloe’s latest face? Do you think it is plastic surgery or a bad filter?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently on hiatus at E!