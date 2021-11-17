Scott Disick ‘kept his distance’ from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Simon Huck’s wedding

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly haven’t been the same since she got engaged to Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide/©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Scott Disick still needs more time to deal with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement.

Throughout the past year, the Talentless founder and the Poosh CEO have reportedly been at odds. The exes, who share three children, don’t speak as much since she started dating Barker.

Even though Kardashian and Disick aren’t as close as they used to be, he still gets invited to Kar-Jenner events. Here’s how he reacted when he saw his ex and her fiance at Simon Huck’s wedding.

Scott Disick had a ‘very awkward’ time seeing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Due to their history, the Flip-It Like Disick star and Kardashian’s mutual friends still invite both of them to events. For Huck’s wedding to Phil Riportella, he did the same thing. Although Disick reportedly greeted his ex and her lover, he “kept his distance for the majority of the night.”

“He doesn’t want to see Kourtney and Travis’ PDA and doesn’t want to engage,” a source shared with E! News. It’s still very awkward for Scott to be around them,” the source said.

Disick did, however, lean on Khloe, Kris, and other friends for support during the evening.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex reportedly knows he ‘can’t escape’ Travis Barker

Disick’s run-in with Kardashian and Barker came after he decided to return to filming in November. After spending all 20 seasons on KUWTK, the family allowed him to be in their new Hulu reality show.

Although he’s still uncomfortable around Kardashian and Barker, Disick knows that their love is here to stay.

“Scott knows he can’t escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them,” an insider explained to E! News. “Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family but has signed on to their new show and had to be present.”

As for Barker, he reportedly wants a “cordial” relationship with Disick. Now that the reality star is back on the dating scene, his feelings about the couple could subside.

In November 2021, photographers spotted Disick out with a 23-year-old model, Hana Cross. According to Page Six, he and his ex, Christine Burke, 25, were spotted at an event in Hollywood. The pair briefly dated in 2016, when she was 20, and he was 32.

Earlier this year, Disick explained his dating habits with Andy Cohen at the KUWTK reunion.

“I don’t go out looking for young girls,” Disick said. “They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”