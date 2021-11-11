Scott Disick spotted with a 23-year-old after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement takes him to a ‘dark’ place

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly aren’t on good terms since she became engaged to Travis Barker. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Scott Disick is healing from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in his own way.

Scott reportedly isn’t taking Kourtney’s new journey well. Since she said “yes” to Travis’s proposal, Scott has allegedly kept his space from her and her family. Additionally, he’s dealt with his breakup from model Amelia Gray Hamlin, which took place in August 2021.

In November 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended dinner with a 23-year-old model named Hana Cross. Disick turned 38 in May 2021.

Scott Disick and Hana Cross have been seen out in public, but he’s not over Kourtney Kardashian

Although he’s admitted to holding out hope that he and Kourtney will get back together, Scott has had several relationships since they broke up in 2014.

In 2017, he began dating Sofia Richie. At the time, Scott was 34 and Lionel Richie’s daughter was 19.

After three years together, the reality star and the model parted ways. Following their split, Scott dated Amelia Hamlin and went public with the relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021. However, they broke up after a direct message surfaced between him and Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima.

Once he became single again, Scott seemingly focused on his business and children. But, he might be ready to give romance another try.

According to Page Six, he and Hana attended dinner together at Nobu in Los Angeles on Monday, November 9. In the photos from the outing, Scott wore a green, puffer vest and a black baseball cap with a long-sleeved shirt.

As for Cross, she wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with a white crop top.

Following their outing, photographers caught the model smiling as she walked outside. Despite his date with Hana, he reportedly still hopes Kourtney’s engagement with Travis will end.

“He’s going to go off the deep end,” a source said of the father of three.

“It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

Why did Scott Disick agree to film with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker following their engagement?

Even though they haven’t been a couple in several years, Scott and Kourtney maintained a relationship for the sake of their children.

Additionally, he remained on KUWTK until its final episode in June 2021. Scott was also a part of the family’s Final Curtain reunion, where Kourtney admitted that his substance misuse affected their romantic relationship.

As production for the Kardashians’ Hulu show continues, fans can expect to see Scott. According to Us Weekly, he agreed to film with Kar-Jenners again only if he “got paid a lot.”

Despite his ex getting engaged on the show, he reportedly doesn’t want his relationship with her family to end.

“The only one [Scott’s] been having problems with is with Kourtney. He’s always been close to Kris. He truly thinks of her as a second mom. He’s also very close to Khloe. The Kardashians will always be family to him.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently on hiatus on Hulu.