Scott Disick’s chances of attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding is ‘pretty non-existent’

Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiance Travis Barker have been engaged since Oct. 17. Pic Credit: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram, @travisbarker/Instagram

Scott Disick won’t need to worry about bringing a gift to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

On October 17, 2021, the Poosh and the Blink-182 performer became engaged. The engagement comes eight months after the couple confirmed their relationship via Instagram. Before Barker, Kardashian and Disick dated for almost a decade and have three children- Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6.

Although the co-parents consider themselves a family, the Talentless founder will reportedly not be in attendance when Kardashian walks down the aisle.

Why Scott Disick ‘won’t be invited’ to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding

Disick, 38, and Kardashian, 42, began dating one year before Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E!. Fans watched the couple live together and raise their three kids throughout the series. However, in 2014, after years of Disick’s substance misuse and infidelity, Kardashian ended the relationship.

Although he moved on with models Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, the Flip-It Like Disick star didn’t take his ex’s relationship with Barker well. Three months after Disick messaged Younes Bendjima insulting Kardashian and her fiance’s affection, the couple reportedly opted not to invite him to their big day.

“Kourtney is of the mindset that she is going towards her future, and the past with Scott shouldn’t be there on her special day,” a source shared with HollywoodLife, adding that the “likelihood of Scott being a part of Kourtney’s wedding in any way is pretty nonexistent.”

Another insider added that, due to Disick’s feelings for Kardashian, he “would never go in a million years unless something miraculous happened.”

Kourtney Kardashian is marrying Travis Barker and not Scott Disick because ‘he treats her like a princess’

After breaking up with Disick, Kardashian dated around before finding Barker. However, when longtime friends connected, they seemingly didn’t want to live without each other. Although they both had high-profile relationships before, their engagement is the first time Kardashian has considered marriage.

According to People, Barker and Kardashian talked about getting married several months before he proposed. The Blink-182 performer reportedly wanted to wait until the time was right. Additionally, he wanted Kris Jenner’s stamp of approval. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres, the momager confirmed that Barker asked her for Kardashian’s hand in marriage.

“The question was never if they would get engaged; it was more like when,” a source said. “Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy.”

“Travis was nervous, but Kourtney didn’t hesitate for a second before she said yes,” they continued.

Disick is reportedly dating 23-year-old model Hana Cross.