Scott Disick spotted with Amelia Hamlin again – Is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex dating Lisa Rinna’s daughter?

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were recently spotted together again, this time enjoying an Italian dinner and further driving speculation that Disick may be dating Lisa Rinna’s daughter.

The pair were also seen together on Halloween night, attending a special 25th-birthday party for Kendall Jenner.

These latest sightings arrive several weeks after Disick and former flame Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be getting cozier at Kim K’s 40th-birthday getaway on a tropical island.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin spotted together again

For the second time in two weeks, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were seen enjoying one another’s company.

According to Us Weekly, Disick shared an image on his Instagram Stories this past Saturday (November 7) from his table at Tre Lune restaurant in Modesto, California.

Disick’s photo showed off all sorts of pasta creations, including linguine and clams, with the 37-year-old writing the words “My love” over one of the dishes.

Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, also posted a photo to her Instagram Stories, which showed the table and wrote, “Family dinner.”

Per Us Weekly’s report, the dishes included gnocchi with truffle cream, linguine with Pomodoro sauce, and a farfalle with pesto.

Are Disick and Hamlin dating?

As mentioned, Disick and Hamlin were previously seen attending Kendall Jenner’s 25th-birthday party on Halloween. That outing involved a Halloween-themed party held at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

That, along with the recent sighting of them having the Italian dinner together, has driven the speculation that they may be dating.

However, the recent reports of their night out at Tre Lune in California also mentions that they had a third wheel, as Marie Lou Bartoli joined the couple for dinner. Bartoli is Hamlin’s stylist and friend. She’s also one of Disick’s longtime friends.

In addition, an insider gave E! Online some more details about the outing, which was described as “very casual.”

“Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend. They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner,” the insider told E! Online.

“He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone. He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He’s in a good place right now,” the insider added.

Based on that, there’s nothing officially going on between the two, and they appear just to be getting to know each other on that casual basis.

Disick is focusing on his kids, meeting new people

Disick had been dating Sofia Richie for about three years until earlier this year when they broke up. He now seems to be enjoying that single life and has been seen with several women since the breakup.

Disick has been spotted out with models Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos over the past several months. Just last month, he spent more time with the mother of all three of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair shared what looked to be a romantic sunset photo together on Instagram, but it appears that they are just able to keep their relationship friendly and continue co-parenting their three kids.

The couple has three kids together – Mason (10), Penelope (eight), and Reign (five).

“Scott spends the majority of his days with the kids and Kourtney. He’s always at one of the Kardashians’ houses hanging out with the family,” the insider told E! Online of Disick’s focus.

As far as Amelia Hamlin goes, she and Scott Disick aren’t officially dating right now, based on what sources say. It’s more just Disick meeting different people and having fun.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!