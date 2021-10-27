How Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West remain business partners despite their impending divorce

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are still creating together for Kardashian’s athleisure line, Skims. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian West recently shared how she and Kanye West maintain a professional relationship despite their separation. After seven years of marriage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from her husband. In addition to their union, the couple shares four children – North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

In an interview, Kardashian West revealed why she still confides in West when it comes to her fashion line, Skims.

Kim Kardashian West said Kanye West is ‘the most inspirational person to me’

Kardashian West and West were close friends before officially dating in 2012. Once they became a couple, the Donda rapper quickly shared his distaste for his then girlfriend’s style. In a clip from KUWTK, fans can see West raiding Kardashian West’s closet and throwing out items he didn’t enjoy. Additionally, the E! star allowed West to style her for multiple events, such as the 2021 Met Gala.

In 2019, Kardashian West launched her shapewear and athleisure line, Skims. While working on the venture, she enlisted West as a creative director. Although they’re not together romantically, Kardashian West said the Off The Grid rapper still contributes to Skims’ success.

“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” she said in an interview with WSJ. “I think he enjoys the process… Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

“He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple,” Kardashian West continued. “I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West back together?

Since opening up about their divorce on KUWTK, Kardashian West seemingly has a solid relationship with West.

The pair were spotted together having dinner in October 2021, months after the separation. According to Page Six, Kardashian West also “quietly” consulted with West when she hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

“Kim is nervous about hosting SNL, it’s a big challenge but she is determined to be a success,” the source said at the time. “Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.”

The artist also hinted at missing his wife and family in his latest album. However, while the former pair started “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship,” the divorce remains ongoing, per TMZ.