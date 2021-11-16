Tristan Thompson gets called a ‘creep’ for commenting on a crop top photo of Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian no longer ‘label’ their relationship. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Tristan Thompson can’t keep his eyes off Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram page.

The Sacramento Kings player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have kept their fans wondering where they stand as a couple. In March 2021, Kardashian all but confirmed they were back together via Instagram. Eventually, she went public with the relationship and explained that they reconnected while co-parenting their daughter, True Thompson. However, the pair parted ways in June 2021 amid rumors that Thompson cheated on Kardashian again.

Although they haven’t confirmed if they’ve reunited, the NBA star recently commented his approval on one of Kardashian’s steamy Instagram posts. Unfortunately, some of her fans weren’t too pleased to see him on her timeline.

Why Khloe Kardashian fans want Tristan Thompson to ‘get lost’

Throughout their on-and-off relationship, Thompson has frequently showered Kardashian with affection online. Although the pair rarely post photos together, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player isn’t shy about commenting on his baby mama’s latest outfits.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Kardashian posted a photo of her Cosmopolitan UK cover story. The 37-year-old reality star wore a white tank crop top as she gazed at the camera in the Instagram post. Kardashian’s stylist, Dani Michelle, also added checkered denim, bell-bottom pants. She also kneeled in the photo, with one hand on her head and another on her knee. The Revenge Body host then pouted her lips while wearing a pink, matte lip gloss and smoky eyes.

Underneath Kardashian’s post, several of her 196 million followers commented on the cover photo. Additionally, Thompson sounded off on the look using three emojis.

“🔥🔥🔥” he commented.

Pic Credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Once Kardashian’s fans saw the comment from Thompson, many of them thought his Instagram activity was unnecessary. They also insinuated that the athlete hurt her career.

“What’s wrong with you?! Creep!” one fan exclaimed.

Pic Credit: @nafisakimisah/Instagram

“Dude, get lost!” another user wrote. “She’s the least interesting to look at ever since you came into her life 😐”

Pic Credit: @danielavieriu/Instagram

What happened between Khloe and Tristan?

Kardashian and Thompson first began dating in 2016. After meeting on a blind date, he asked her to be his girlfriend in September 2016. For two years, the couple seemed madly in love, and Kardashian often gushed about him on social media and in interviews. However, in 2018, Thompson cheated on her days before True’s birth.

After his infidelity, the couple decided to make their relationship work. Months later, Thompson and Jordyn Woods kissed at a party while still with Kardashian, causing them to break up. Although they split up, they remained cordial while co-parenting True.

In 2020, Thompson and Kardashian raised True together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following their extra time under the same roof, she said they “naturally” found their way back to each other. However, in June 2021, Sydney Chase accused Thompson of cheating on Kardashian with her. The NBA star has denied the claims.

Despite Thompson’s affectionate Instagram comments, he and Kardashian aren’t back together yet. Additionally, E! News reports that they’re not interested in defining their relationship.

“They’re raising True together,” a source shared. “Tristan is around, and Khloe is happy. He’s very supportive, and there’s nobody else in her life.”

“They are a family, and there’s a lot of love between them,” the insider added. “They leave it at that.”