Is Khloe Kardashian engaged to Tristan Thompson? KUWTK star sparks rumors after sporting huge ring

With Khloe Kardashian recently seen wearing a massive sparkling ring on her left hand, rumors are circulating that she’s now engaged to NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Just four months ago, the couple reportedly got back together after their breakup due to Tristan’s cheating scandal, so is it possible things have advanced to preparation for marriage?

As Khloe Kardashian recently visited Tristan Thompson with their daughter True, the sight of a large ring that appeared to be of the engagement variety has people wondering.

Khloe Kardashian seen wearing a massive ring

So are Khloe and Tristan engaged to be married? On Wednesday, December 23, possible photographic evidence arrived courtesy of TMZ, with 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian masked, bundled up, and walking with her two-year-old daughter True.

Khloe is holding her daughter’s hand in the photo as they walked through a cold and snowy Boston area on Tuesday, December 22.

A zoomed-in portion of one image reveals Khloe’s left hand is sporting a huge ring, which appears to resemble an engagement ring. That would be quite a nice Christmas present for Khloe, who was previously married to former NBA player Lamar Odom for seven years.

While it would be exciting news for Khloe to have a wedding to plan for in the new year, a source told US Weekly that it’s not what it seems to be.

“It’s not an engagement ring. She often wears a ring on that finger,” the source said, which appears to disprove those engagement rumors. Even so, Khloe’s visit to see Tristan just as the NBA season is starting seems promising for their relationship.

Khloe and Tristan 2021 wedding rumors?

Interestingly, there were rumors thanks to a source that suggested Khloe and Tristan were planning to get married in 2021, with cameras likely on hand to film the big event. It’s unknown if that would be a separate show on E! or a part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though.

Those rumors also brought up some speculation that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could have a spinoff show. Since KUWTK is set to air its final season in 2021, it could give viewers more Kardashians to enjoy. A recent move to Hulu could even bring a few new shows for the Kardashian family.

Due to Tristan Thompson’s signing with the Boston Celtics in the past several months, it should also give viewers some new scenes to enjoy when the next season of KUWTK finally airs. Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the majority of his time with Khloe is spent via video chats or in Los Angeles, where she lives with their daughter True.

It was previously reported that Khloe wouldn’t move to Boston to be with Tristan in his new home team’s city. However, she seems to be enjoying the city with him and True during the Christmas season.

And while the couple doesn’t seem to be celebrating an engagement, they can at least celebrate the holidays with their daughter, as well as a win for Tristan’s new team. While Thompson was sidelined with injury for a while, he got to start as his Celtics took on the Milwaukee Bucks for their season-opening game.

Thompson had a solid effort in what was a close Celtics’ win, which gives more reason for Khloe and True to celebrate with him as Christmas arrives.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.