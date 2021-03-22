Meri Brown not as vocal with the rest of the family, Christine still silent

The Sister Wives spouses have engaged with followers on social media during their episodes this season. However, Meri wasn’t as vocal this week, and Christine was still visibly absent from the group.

For the last five weeks, fans of the show have seen Kody and three of his wives live-tweet while their episodes air. Kody’s first wife, Meri, is usually one of the more outspoken wives during the events, but this week she was noticeably quieter.

Meri only tweeted twice during the episode this week. Her first tweet was a generic, “Happy Sunday Friends! #sisterwives” And just a short while later she tweeted, “I love the scenes when you hear our producer asking questions. I know he hates it lol! #sisterwives”

In a change of character, Meri stuck with non-controversial topics this week. Fans have seen Meri speak out recently against Kody and also call out trolls who made inaccurate claims about the show.

When Meri addresses personal topics on social media, it opens the way for followers to comment, and followers have indeed done just that. Whether warranted or not, Meri has received plenty of advice from fans, most of them suggesting she is miserable and should leave Kody, amid his obvious mistreatment of her.

Meri might need an emotional break from engaging with fans

It might stand to reason that Meri needs a break from the extra emotional toll that social media engagement adds to her life. It’s clear that Meri and Kody are struggling in their relationship, and having it broadcast for the world to see can’t be easy.

Meri Brown only tweeted twice on Sunday night. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

Meri and Kody have thrown shade at each other recently

The two have taken both direct and indirect jabs at each other via social media and during interviews. Kody has been more outspoken and direct in his feelings about his estranged marriage with Meri.

Meri typically chooses to take a vague approach and doesn’t usually divulge details to the media. Meri stays busy outside of filming the show with her business, family, and friends.

Meri keeps busy with her businesses, social media and visiting the younger kids

She recently started hosting a weekly Friday with Friends Instagram live with a friend. She also runs her successful LuLaRoe business and her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah.

Meri also revealed recently that one of her hobbies is visiting with the younger children in the Brown family. She recently shared a pic with the youngest of Kody’s 18 kids, Ariella Mae.

Christine is no stranger to marital issues with Kody

Christine, Kody’s third wife, hasn’t participated in any of the family’s live-tweets. No one has given any reason for Christine’s absence.

Christine and Kody have had their differences already this season, as well. Christine has continued to make it clear that she won’t live under the same roof as her sister wives and was insulted that Kody never showered at her house when they shared a home in Utah.

She also expressed to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn that she felt like a “basement wife” when the family lived together in one home. She continues to stay active on her Instagram account, promoting her own LuLaRoe business and sharing snippets of her and her children’s lives.

Robyn Brown avoided controversy. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn kept her tweets brief and uncontroversial, mentioning her daughters’ birthdays, polygamy becoming decriminalized and dealing with Covid restrictions last year. Last week, Robyn mysteriously skipped the live-tweet session altogether.

Some fans of the show might be holding out hope that the five plural spouses will eventually work together as one. However, seeing the struggles the family is facing, that may be a long shot.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.