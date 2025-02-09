Why isn’t Sister Wives airing tonight?

Sister Wives viewers will have to wait for new episodes because the hit TLC series is going on hiatus.

Kody Brown, his wife Robyn, and his ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, are taking a break from sharing their storylines with viewers until spring.

The last of the Browns’ storylines aired in Episode 20, “Everything There is a Season.” It aired on Sunday, February 2.

It was the mid-season finale of Season 19, ending Part 1 of this season’s run.

Part 2 of Season 19 will return in the spring, although a definitive date has not yet been announced.

TLC released a trailer for Part 2 on Instagram in a Reel dated February 4.

Sister Wives Season 19 Part 2 teases more drama and a Tell All

The new Sister Wives trailer shows fans what’s coming this spring.

Meri tells her friend Jenn Sullivan that someone was a “liar” as a photo of her and Robyn flashes across the screen, implying that she was referring to her former sister wife, Robyn.

“I had this bond with her, and I’m now questioning, ‘Why tell me that you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me for months and months and months?'” Meri ponders during a confessional.

“That’s really f****d up,” adds Jenn.

In another segment, Kody and Robyn are seen strolling down a city street, arm in arm, then are seated at dinner.

Robyn asks Kody whether he has ever wished they were in a plural marriage, but Kody’s response is kept secret, only showing him raising his eyebrows as he sips his drink.

In another clip, Janelle and Meri visit Coyote Pass to discuss their plans, as Kody confesses he’s not trying to “rip off” Meri.

Kody then mocks Janelle for feeling she “deserves” something since they got divorced.

The end of the video shows Kody and Robyn arriving for the Tell All, something Sister Wives viewers weren’t sure would be filmed this season.

Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan will return as the Tell All’s host, sitting down with each of the cast members individually.

During her time on stage, Janelle jokes with Suki, “I promise you, I’m not asexual.”

“I definitely don’t want someone who’s a primadonna like Kody is,” she adds.

Meri tells Suki what she’s looking for in a new man, and Robyn wishes her former sister wives would “all focus on their own relationships without my name coming up.”

Christine spices things up when she brings up Kody and Robyn’s engagement photos, implying they may have had premarital sex.

“We’ve all seen their engagement photos; I wonder how close they got before they were married,” Christine tells Suki

Things get heated during a tense one-on-one moment between Suki and Kody.

Suki asks Kody whether he had any other sexual experiences before Meri, and Kody loses his cool.

“Okay, listen, Suki, I want to shut you down now,” he tells her.

Sister Wives fans are looking for ‘juicier’ content this season

Season 19 was filmed in late 2022, so Part 2 of Season 19 may feature newer footage.

This would explain the mid-season break, allowing producers time to prepare more recent material for airing.

That would be a welcome change since, so far this season, Sister Wives viewers have been displeased with the content.

They have complained that Christine and David Woolley’s love story is “played out” and that they want to see the “juicy stuff” instead of the cast’s current “boring nonsense.”

Will Christine spill the ‘juicy stuff’ Sister Wives fans are craving?

If Part 2 of Season 19 disappoints Sister Wives viewers looking for juicier content, they still have Christine’s “candid” tell-all book to look forward to, which may give them the piping hot tea they’ve been yearning for.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the book will be available on September 16 in hard copy and digital form.

Christine went public with the news this week in an Instagram post.

In her caption, Christine referred to her book as “gritty and honest.”

“I tell my story living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life,” she wrote. “It shows my heartache with leaving religion and my marriage to FINALLY meeting @david__woolley.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.