Sister Wives viewers want to see ‘the juicy stuff’ in Season 19: ‘Stop with this boring nonsense’

Sister Wives fans are exasperated with this season’s storylines.

We’re already 13 episodes into Season 19, but Sister Wives viewers wonder when the plot will heat up.

Season 19 was filmed in 2022, so Sister Wives fans are seeing two-year-old content, most notably Christine Brown’s blossoming love story with her now-husband, David Woolley.

Although Christine and David’s wedding special aired last year, Sister Wives viewers are given a detailed synopsis of their whirlwind romance, including their engagement and subsequent wedding planning.

With three divorces under his belt, Kody Brown navigates his new life as a monogamist alongside his only wife, Robyn Brown.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Christine wastes no time planning her wedding, Meri and Janelle enjoy singlehood for a bit, fresh off their splits from Kody.

Sister Wives viewers call out ‘bizarrely edited’ episode

Although viewers were promised lots of drama this season, they hoped it would be more entertaining.

Following Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, one viewer took to Reddit to gripe about the content of the episode and this season’s storyline in general.

“This episode was edited so bizarrely,” u/Alpaca_Stampede grumbled.

The Redditor continued to complain about the back-and-forth in the episode, flip-flopping between different storylines.

A Sister Wives viewer griped about Season 19’s plot. Pic credit: u/Alpaca_Stampede/Reddit

More Sister Wives fans joined the conversation in the comments, sounding off about the current episode content and suggesting more entertaining subject matter, such as the drama surrounding Coyote Pass.

One critic, moaning about Christine’s wedding scenes, added, “I guess they really are scraping for things to fill the airtime with,” adding, “I want to see the fight over asset division.”

Other Sister Wives fans agreed that Season 19’s content is “boring.” Pic credit: u/Alpaca_Stampede/Reddit

“I want to see that battle too!” added the post’s author. “TLC needs to get to the juicy stuff and stop with this boring nonsense.”

Season 19 follows the Browns’ new lives after Kody’s three divorces

Sunday’s episode saw Meri discuss her divorce with some former polygamist friends, Christine shop for her wedding dress, and Robyn’s daughters, Breanna and Aurora, discuss the possibility of living in a plural marriage.

Despite Meri’s friends trying to talk some sense into her, she still contemplated whether she and Kody could have salvaged their marriage.

After trying on dozens of dresses, Christine couldn’t decide on a wedding dress, so she opted to have hers custom-made.

And Robyn admitted that she would be “okay” with whatever her daughters chose: marrying one man or sharing a husband with other wives.

Kody, on the other hand, made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled about the idea of his daughters becoming polygamists.

“I don’t think any of my kids are going to live a plural marriage,” Kody confessed.

“I don’t think the experience they’ve had with our family would make them want to do that,” the Sister Wives star continued. “So I really wouldn’t care to have my daughters in plural marriage.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.