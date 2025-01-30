Sister Wives: Christine Brown’s ‘candid’ tell-all book unveiled

Christine Brown Woolley is ready to share her story on her terms.

Sister Wives fans will be thrilled to hear that Kody Brown’s first ex-wife is spilling all the tea.

Christine, a fan-favorite reality TV star, has written a “candid” tell-all book.

The 52-year-old mom of six has decided to put pen to paper to share how she drastically changed life paths.

Christine’s printed work will detail her life as a polygamist growing up in the Mormon faith.

Per Simon & Schuster, Christine’s book is described as a “groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir.”

Christine will detail how she found the courage to leave her former lifestyle behind.

Her “moving, genuine, and insightful” publication will share “the journey that led her away from” the Mormon church.

Christine will be the first of her former sister wives to publish her own book

It looks as though Christine beat her former sister wife, Meri Brown, to the punch.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meri has been cryptically teasing a tell-all of her own for years now, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Christine’s new book will starkly contrast the Brown family’s 2013 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

In the book, Kody and his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, take turns telling each other’s stories in each chapter.

The book features Kody’s infamous line about his ex, Christine, devouring nachos in his backseat.

His ill-famed line has gone down in history as one of the stupidest things Kody has ever uttered.

“Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” Kody wrote.

Christine’s journey from polygamy to monogamy

Raised by practicing polygamists in Utah, Christine’s adult life imitated her upbringing.

She joined the Brown family as Kody’s third wife in 1994, in addition to his first wife, Meri, and second wife, Janelle. Robyn entered the picture in 2010.

But, after nearly 30 years in a plural marriage, Christine decided to walk away.

She’s since become a monogamist for the first time in her life, and she couldn’t be happier.

Christine and her husband, David Woolley, reside in Utah, where she returned after leaving Flagstaff.

Christine hasn’t mentioned her book on social media yet, but we have a feeling she’ll be plugging it soon.

According to Amazon.com, Christine’s book will be available on September 16 in hard copy and digital form.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.