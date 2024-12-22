Here’s why Sister Wives isn’t airing tonight on TLC

Sister Wives fans looking forward to another episode this weekend are out of luck.

That’s because the long-running TLC series will be on hiatus on Sunday, December 22.

So, why the one-week break from Sister Wives?

Christmas 2024 is just around the corner and some changes will be made to reality TV fans’ regularly scheduled programming.

However, the break is only temporary and Sister Wives viewers can catch up with the Brown family again on Sunday, December 29.

In the meantime, Sister Wives viewers have composed a snide list of activities they’ll be doing in lieu of watching an episode this Sunday night.

Sister Wives viewers discuss this week’s episode hiatus

One Sister Wives fan started a thread on Reddit, asking what they would do with themselves without an episode to watch this week.

They included some ways they plan to “honor” the Brown family and asked other Sister Wives fans to chime in.

It’s a Reddit thread for Sister Wives fans. Pic credit: u/PippiMississippi/Reddit

“Watch YouTube clips of past episodes, and take a shot every time Robyn cries or Kody talks about his hair. You’ll be plastered inside of an hour,” suggested u/Alibeee64.

Seemingly taking a shot at Robyn Brown’s eyebrows, another commenter joked they would spend their time “painting on some eyebrows.”

Mocking Christine Brown and David Woolley’s whirlwind romance this season, another Sister Wives viewer joked they would “fall in love, buy a house and plan a wedding,” adding, “Plenty of time before next ep.”

Others took some jabs at Kody Brown, poking fun at some of his scenes and decisions on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives fans weigh in. Pic credit: u/PippiMississippi/Reddit

What has Season 19 uncovered about the Browns?

While we await another new episode of Sister Wives, let’s recap what we’ve watched in Season 19.

The Season 19 trailer promised plenty of drama and a “civil war” as the Brown family navigates their newly broken family after three of Kody’s wives jumped ship.

Christine Brown was the first to leave in 2022, and her love story with her current husband, David Woolley, is playing out this season.

Many Sister Wives expressed discontentment about watching past events play out since we already watched Christine and David’s wedding special last year.

Nonetheless, we’ve watched Christine get engaged, go house shopping, pick out her wedding dress, and design her wedding band, all in record time.

Janelle Brown was the next wife to leave Kody following an explosive fight captured on camera last season.

Kody wasn’t as willing to throw in the towel with Janelle, but after spending some time alone, she realized she was better off without Kody.

Janelle is contemplating lawyering up to get her fair share of land at Coyote Pass as she focuses on her career and her children post-split.

Meri Brown kicked Kody to the curb last year.

This season on Sister Wives, we learned that Meri visited their church leaders to obtain a spiritual marriage “release,” formally ending their husband-and-wife relationship.

Meri relocated to Parowan, Utah, where she lives in Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, her family’s heirloom/bed and breakfast.

Meri is also considering returning to the dating pool for the first time in decades.

While Kody’s ex-wives move on with their lives, he and his sole wife, Robyn Brown, are adjusting to their new monogamist status.

Although Robyn has complained that she’s mourning the loss of her dream of having a plural marriage, the notion has grown on Kody, who seems to be adjusting just fine.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.