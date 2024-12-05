Kody Brown needs to ‘be pretty’ as he explains hair routine and Sister Wives fans are not impressed

Kody Brown means business when it comes to his curls.

He takes his hair so seriously that styling is a science to him, and Sister Wives viewers got to see it on Sunday night.

TLC shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) showing Kody meeting his brothers in Las Vegas for a guys’ trip.

As Kody greeted his brothers before they headed out, he was still finishing up his regime to style his curly tresses.

Kody emerged wearing a hair net, and as he removed it, he proclaimed, “I have to do a lot of work to take care of this hair.”

During a solo interview, Kody detailed his hair, telling viewers, “If I don’t dry it right, the curls don’t happen.”

Kody breaks down his curly hair routine on #SisterWives, tonight at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/zODdV81oFz — TLC Network (@TLC) December 1, 2024

Kody explained that the hair net helps his curls if he doesn’t want to spend as much time blow-drying his hair.

Kody’s older brother added his two cents, sharing that Kody’s always been obsessed with his hair.

“Even when he was a pre-teenager, his hair has always been important to him,” he said, with Kody firing back, “Don’t be jealous.”

Kody says his hair routine is ‘cheesy,’ but he needs his hair to be ‘pretty’

Kody’s hair is “all colored” and he admitted that he “needs it to be pretty.”

“It’s a little cheesy, but it works!” Kody exclaimed at the end of the clip.

Sister Wives fans put Kody on blast

Sister Wives fans who watched the clip on X reacted to Kody’s confessions.

Unsurprisingly, most were less than impressed, to say the least, and griped that Kody should focus on his broken relationships with his family members instead of worrying about looking “pretty.”

One of Kody’s critics responded to the clip with a GIF of Judge Judy screaming, “Who cares?!”

Another Sister Wives viewer used the GIF “No One Cares.”

One commenter accused Kody of getting perms, and another complained, “SERIOUSLY TLC who cares!!”

Others grumbled about Kody being a “super A*****e” who needs to be “removed [from] Every platform TLC gives [him].”

“He needs it to be pretty??” queried @ddhix1313.

“He needs to fix broken relationships with his children, he’s already lost one (Garrison) and he seems to care less,” they added.

Kody’s critics spoke out on social media. Pic credit: @TLC/X

Kody doesn’t speak to most of his children

As we’ve learned this season on Sister Wives, Kody’s relationships with most of his children are broken.

As Janelle explained, Kody is alienated from “90 to 95 percent” of his 18 children.

“He is not really wanted at events,” Janelle confessed.

We know that Kody isn’t on speaking terms with his and Janelle’s daughter, Madison, nor their son, Gabriel.

And in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle also revealed that Kody wasn’t invited to their daughter Savanah’s high school graduation party.

Kody discussed missing out on Savanah’s party during a solo confessional, saying the situation “sucks to high s**t.”

“It just sucks,” Kody continued. “I’ve got this whole other side of the family that [has] decided that they’re still a family, and we’re out.”

According to Kody, his wife, Robyn, is to blame for him not being invited to family functions anymore. But he isn’t willing to swap his marriage with Robyn for relationships with his children.

“Now, they’ll let me in that club as long as I leave Robyn behind,” Kody added. “I can’t do that.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.