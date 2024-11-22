Sister Wives star Christine Brown shows off 40-lb weight loss

Christine Brown Woolley looks the best she ever has.

Since splitting from her then-polygamist husband, Kody Brown, Christine has been on a mission to live her best life, and she’s certainly been successful.

The Sister Wives fan-favorite is down 40 pounds, thanks to her commitment to a happier, healthier lifestyle.

Christine, 52, has been on a weight-loss journey since leaving Kody, and in recent months, she’s reached the all-time lowest number on the scale to date.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to show off the results of her hard work.

Christine shared the post on her personal Instagram account and her joint account with her daughter, Mykelti, @empowered_transformed.

The post featured a slideshow of photos showcasing before-and-after pictures of clients who had recently lost weight using Christine and Mykelti’s program.

Christine shares her weight-loss transformation in side-by-side photos

In the first pic of an Instagram slideshow, Mykelti shared her side-by-side weight loss photos and wrote in the caption, “I’m not the only one that has lost weight.”

“My mom’s down 40 lbs. Look at the others,” she continued.

Christine Brown Woolley appeared in two of the slides. In the first one, Christine uploaded an older photo of herself posing in jeans and a loose-fitting top.

Her “after” photo was taken more recently. It called attention to Christine’s slimmed-down physique.

Christine sported a form-fitting, above-the-knee plaid skirt and heeled wedges in the snap, looking trimmer than ever.

The seventh slide in the carousel also showcased Christine’s weight loss, but this time, from the neck up.

Christine included a Sister Wives confessional screenshot as her “before” photo, and a current selfie as her “after,” showing off a much thinner face in the second pic.

Was Kody Brown responsible for Christine’s path to weight loss?

So, why did Christine kickstart her weight loss journey?

Her health is certainly one reason, as she touts on her Empowered & Transformed Instagram page.

A Sister Wives insider spoke with In Touch in 2021 and claimed that Kody was partly to blame for kickstarting Christine’s weight loss efforts—not necessarily the type of motivation she craved.

According to the source, Christine’s ex, Kody, “body-shamed” her into dropping excess weight while still married to her and his other three wives at the time, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

As In Touch reported, “The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine.”

Christine felt she “wasn’t good enough” for Kody and began trying to lose weight.

Kody had been critical of Christine’s size from their early days, pre-marriage.

In an excerpt from the Brown family’s autobiography Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody disparaged Christine’s appearance.

In one chapter of the book, Kody talked about a road trip he took with Christine while they were still dating.

“Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” he wrote.

Christine is happier and healthier without Kody in her life

These days, it seems Christine couldn’t care less what Kody thinks about her, especially since she’s found a man who appreciates and devotes his time to her.

Christine has gushed over her husband, David Woolley, on multiple occasions.

Christine admits David is the “love of her life” and Sister Wives viewers would agree after watching their love story unfold in Season 19.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.