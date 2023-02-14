Sister Wives star Christine Brown introduces her boyfriend to the world: ‘I finally found the love of my life’

As promised, Sister Wives star Christine Brown has officially revealed her boyfriend’s identity!

Christine can’t contain her excitement, and honestly, neither can her fans.

The 50-year-old TLC star shared a post to Instagram, appropriately on Valentine’s Day, the holiday devoted to lovers expressing their affection for each other.

Christine shared a carousel of photos, the first of which was an adorable shot of herself and David, clearly enamored with each other.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Christine’s caption began.

She continued to gush, “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

David Woolley is the ‘love of’ Christine Brown’s life

In her subsequent slides, Christine shared a photo of herself and David on the couch, sharing a laugh as she held one of her grandsons. In another shot, Christine and David posed on the couch again, each of them holding one of Mykelti and Tony’s twins, Archer and Ace.

David says Christine is his ‘queen’

Christine also took to her Instagram Stories, where she gushed over David with a sweet Valentine’s Day shoutout while the two took a drive.

In her typical style, Christine began, “Car confessions! I have someone to introduce you to!” she said, clearly bursting with joy.

Christine panned her camera to David, who was driving, as he waved and told her, “Hello, my queen.”

Christine giggled with excitement, clearly smitten over her romantic new man. Next, she thanked her fans and followers for their support, noting that both she and David appreciate it.

The blonde beauty mentioned that she and David were having a “lovely, lovely time,” and David concurred. The couple wished Christine’s followers a Happy Valentine’s Day before signing off.

Christine’s Instagram carousel received an abundance of positive feedback, with over 288,000 likes in just five hours and more than 24,000 comments wishing her and David well.

Sister Wives fans gush over Christine and David’s relationship

Kristina Shirley of Teen Mom fame wrote, “Happiness looks great on you!!! ❤️” while Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight penned, “Christine, I am so happy for you!! Congratulations on finding love — clearly, we have a lot to catch up on in our next chat! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Christine’s IG followers are happy she found love again. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

David decided to go public with their relationship, too, taking to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself and Christine.

The adorable couple posed for a selfie, which he captioned, “My Queen❤️ #christinebrown #soulmates #queen.”

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Christine’s man has been identified as David Woolley, a construction executive from Utah.

It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, although she may have been throwing her fans off with a recent Instagram post.

Last month, Christine shared a series of photos of herself and noted how “awkward” and “crazy” online dating is, only to announce she had an exclusive boyfriend last week.

David, like Christine, is a Utah resident and reportedly runs a drywall business. He is also a grandparent, like Christine, and looks to have a laidback nature, much unlike her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Speaking of Kody, Sister Wives fans are likely curious about how Christine’s former curly-haired husband is taking the news, but that’s neither here nor there. For now, it’s Christine’s time to shine, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.