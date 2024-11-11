Sister Wives: Kody calls meeting David for the first time a ‘cringey moment’

The moment Sister Wives fans have been waiting for finally arrived.

Kody Brown met David Woolley in person for the first time, and it was captured on film.

Most Sister Wives viewers expected that the encounter would be awkward, and they were right, to an extent.

Kody and Christine Brown were under the same roof for their daughter Gwendlyn’s bridal shower, which meant their significant others, Robyn and David, were also in attendance.

Christine didn’t know Kody and Robyn were coming until the last minute, making things even more sticky.

Although the day was all about Gwendlyn and her then-fiancee, Bea, the bridal shower guests couldn’t help but sense the tension in the room when Kody and Robyn showed up.

Kody and Robyn met David at a Brown family gathering

Kody and Robyn were apprehensive about their first run-in with Kody’s ex-wife’s new boyfriend, and so was Christine.

But, all in all, the introduction went as well as can be expected.

Kody and Robyn made small talk with David after Christine brought him over to introduce him.

The quartet talked mainly about the weather and their families, with David sharing that he’s used to large crowds, coming from a big family himself.

Kody and Robyn doted on Mykelti’s twin boys, Ace and Archer, as they chatted it up with David, and everyone seemed a bit nervous—except for Christine, who appeared to be enjoying rubbing David in Kody’s face.

Kody says meeting David had him ‘gritting’ his teeth to ‘survive’ the moment

During a confessional, Kody shared how he felt about coming face-to-face with David for the first time.

“Frankly, it’s just one of those cringey moments where you just grit your teeth…survive it,” Kody said of the encounter.

For her part, Robyn said of the run-in, “There is a lot of, kind of like, concerns and possible problems that can arise.”

“It’s a new way of coexisting, I guess you’d say, with each other,” she added.

Christine was also pleased with how things went, although she wished Gwendlyn’s engagement party had been “different.”

“We all did the best we could in the end,” Christine said, calling Kody’s appearance the “test of the day” for her ex-husband.

Christine calls Kody a ‘gentleman’

Off-camera, Christine shared that Kody behaved himself in front of David, referring to him as a “gentleman” during the meet-and-greet, and we think it’s safe to say that was the case.

Kody could have used the opportunity to attack Christine, hurl insults at his ex, or bring up past hurts, but he kept the conversation light and avoided any drama.

Sister Wives fans may feel shocked that Kody kept his composure when he met David at the shower. Still, it’s probably worth noting that since the event was filmed and would later be televised, Kody knew he had to be on his best behavior because everyone would be watching his every move.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.