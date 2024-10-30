Sister Wives star Christine Brown Woolley says she was ‘made for monogamy’

Christine Brown Woolley didn’t know what she’s been missing.

The Sister Wives star left polygamy in 2021, and she’s never looked back.

When Christine split from her ex-husband, Kody Brown, she didn’t only leave him; she also left behind the notion that she had to share her husband with three other women.

These days, Christine Brown Woolley is married to one man, her current husband, David Woolley, and she couldn’t be happier about her decision to choose monogamy.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 52-year-old gushed over married life and admitted she’s “happier than she’s ever been.”

“I absolutely love monogamy — I was made for it,” Christine told the publication.

Christine was concerned about living with David

Christine feared that moving in with David would present some issues. Before living with David, Christine had never “lived with a guy full-time before.”

“I was a bit worried the day before we moved in together,” she revealed. “But we moved right into life with each other.”

Christine added that there is no “keeping score” in her and David’s union, implying that she had to compete for Kody’s love and affection while sharing him with Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

One year into their marriage, Christine says that she and David have “synced up” their lives and that it’s been “wonderful being loved and loving.”

October 7 marked Christine and David’s first wedding anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the couple exchanged “corny shirts.”

Christine bought David a Malificent t-shirt that read, “My Favorite Villain Is My Wife,” while David bought Christine a t-shirt that read, “My Husband Is My Superhero.” The duo donned their shirts for a trip to Disneyland.

On their anniversary, Christine and David also enjoyed dinner at their favorite restaurant and drove through the mountains of Utah to take in the fall foliage.

Christine and David are watching Season 19 of Sister Wives

Viewers watch Christine and David’s relationship blossom during this season of Sister Wives,

Taped in 2022, Season 19 features Christine and David visiting wedding venues–although they’d only been dating for six weeks at that time–and sneaking in kisses every chance they can get, despite resistance from some of Christine’s kids.

While Sister Wives fans watch Season 19 of Sister Wives, Christine and David are watching along with them.

Christine admits that it’s been fun “to get to see our show through David’s eyes,” although she confesses he would “prefer not to” appear on Sister Wives.

Christine explained that David understands part of her life means filming for reality TV. But she did tell David he didn’t have to film if he wasn’t comfortable doing so.

“But he’s been very gracious and kind with his time,” the mom of six shared. “I’m really, really just eternally grateful [that] he’s willing.”

Christine and David’s romance was a whirlwind. After meeting on the dating app Stir.com, it didn’t take the couple long to fall in love and start their journey to walking down the aisle.

But Christine acknowledges that she didn’t think she could accomplish everything she has, including leaving Kody, moving back to Utah, and jumping into the dating pool.

When asked what she’s learned about herself since leaving Kody, Christine responded, “I’m stronger than I ever thought I was.”

“I’m very grateful for everything that happened to lead me here. I love where I’m at,” she added.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.