Sister Wives viewers complain Season 19 is ‘most boring’ show on TV

Sister Wives viewers are so over Season 19.

This season promised a lot of ups and downs for the Brown family.

Filmed in 2022, Season 19 is unveiling how Kody and his family dealt with the aftermath of multiple divorces.

Kody is officially a monogamist now that three of his four wives have left him.

Christine has moved on with David Woolley, Janelle is enjoying singlehood, and Meri has just left Flagstaff and returned to Utah after finalizing her and Kody‘s divorce.

Fans of the long-running franchise expected a lot more drama, however, and they’re complaining about the storylines being old hat.

The latest Sister Wives preview shares upcoming scenes

On Instagram, TLC shared a preview of what’s still to come this season in a Reel captioned, “A family divided — a future uncertain. The Browns’ story continues on #SisterWives, tonight at 10/9c!”

The video showed Meri revealing that she has begun dating again; Kody angrily tossing his helmet on the ground as he begs Robyn to accept him as a monogamist; Robyn complaining that this isn’t “what she wanted”; Kody declaring that he doesn’t want to sell Coyote Pass; Janelle begs Kody to give his exes what’s theirs; and Kody proclaims, “This is the end of this family.”

In the comments section of the Reel, Sister Wives viewers sounded off, many of them calling out the tired, old storylines.

Sister Wives viewers are far from impressed with Season 19’s storylines

“This is the most boring, yet dramatic show on TV. It’s always the same thing, but I can’t stop watching,” admitted @speedwayglizzy.

Others agreed with the comment, adding, “Lol yes,” and “Omg YES.”

“Yawn!” wrote another critic. “This is all old news.”

One Instagram user griped about Season 19’s “tedious” storyline and hoped that Season 20 (if there will be one) would feature events that happened within the past six months.

Sister Wives critics are so over Christine’s storyline this season

Christine and David’s love story has been a big part of this season’s dramatics.

Sister Wives viewers are watching Christine and David’s whirlwind romance unfold as they hastily get engaged and buy a house together.

But Sister Wives fans have already had enough of these two, complaining about their “out of order” wedding scenes.

Since Sister Wives fans have already watched Christine and David’s wedding special, many weren’t impressed with the idea of watching their timeline in reverse.

Sister Wives fans want more behind-the-scenes content

One thing that Sister Wives fans have been consistently vocal about is seeing a spinoff featuring Christine and/or Janelle.

And now that Meri has left, it’s likely that Sister Wives fans would be interested in a spinoff featuring her as well.

There has also been talk of a Sister Wives movie in the works, but at this point, it’s just hearsay.

It’s clear that Sister Wives fans are done with the same old same old.

Instead, they’re ready for a more in-depth Tell All of sorts, whether that be a spinoff, a movie, or something entirely different.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.