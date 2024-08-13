Season 19 of Sister Wives returns to TLC this fall as the Browns face a family ‘civil war’

Sister Wives is back!

The Brown family will return for their 19th season on TLC.

Season 18 ended on a dissonant note, with Meri Brown joining Janelle and Christine in leaving Kody Brown.

Kody and Robyn Brown are the only two left in their once-polygamous union, and this season, we’ll see what Kody’s three ex-wives have in store for their futures.

TLC dropped Season 19’s trailer, and longtime Sister Wives viewers will certainly want to tune in for this season.

In the opening clip, Meri admits to producers that her and Kody’s marriage is officially over.

Meri wants a religious ‘release’ from her and Kody’s marriage as he admits he wishes he’d ‘never’ married her

And Meri isn’t simply leaving Kody—she is going the extra mile and asking their church for a “release.”

As Christine explained during Season 16, divorce in the Browns’ religion is different, especially since there are multiple wives involved.

“You can leave marriage in our church,” Christine explained.

“If it’s a marriage like mine and Kody had where it’s just a spiritual marriage, then they release you spiritually. And you go through them.”

Kody is caught stating one of his famous one-liners, telling Meri that it’s not divorce that “sucks,” but instead “marrying the wrong person.”

Then, Kody makes a shocking admission in the preview, telling TLC’s cameras of his first wife, Meri, “I wish I wouldn’t have ever married her.”

Sister Wives Season 19 will watch Christine and David Woolley fall in love

Sister Wives viewers have already watched Christine marry the love of her life, David Woolley, but Season 19 will follow their dating life leading up to their October 2023 nuptials.

In the teaser, we see David show up to Christine’s doorstep for a date. Christine is clad in a leather skirt, biting her lip as she greets him, saying, “Hi, baby.”

“We’ve already planned our second date. I’m just telling you that straight up,” Christine tells cameras in the clip.

Sister Wives viewers will watch Christine and David’s romance blossom quickly as they go from dating to moving in together to tying the knot, all within the span of one year.

Sister Wives fans will also watch Kody meet Christine’s then-boyfriend, David, this season during a family birthday party.

Janelle is ready to permanently break it off with Kody

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, admits that she and Kody have decided to go their separate ways following their big blowup at Christmastime.

“Kody and I have officially said it’s not working,” Janelle confesses to Meri.

Meanwhile, Kody ponders what he “did to deserve” this, as Robyn adds, “This was not the way it was supposed to go. … I feel like the idiot that got left behind.”

Robyn is struggling in her and Kody’s monogamous marriage

Kody and Robyn are now left in a monogamous marriage that they must learn to navigate.

During a tense one-on-one chat in the preview, Robyn admits to Kody that she’s struggling with “losing respect” for her husband

As far as the property at Coyote Pass is concerned, Janelle is considering lawyering up and asking Kody to buy her out.

As Kody puts it, the state of the Brown family has become “civil war … total civil war.”

And, as fans of the series have wondered, this season will also tackle a heartwrenching topic: the death of Kody and Janelle’s son, Garrison Brown.

As the press release states, “Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.