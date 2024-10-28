Sister Wives viewers complain about Christine and David’s ‘out of order’ wedding planning scenes

Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding planning is old hat.

That’s if you ask Sister Wives viewers, anyway.

Fans of the TLC series already know that Christine and David are a married couple.

Following a whirlwind romance, Christine and David got engaged in April 2023, less than a year after they met online.

Just six months later, they officially became Mr. and Mrs. Woolley in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Moab, Utah.

Their wedding has already been featured in a two-part wedding special, and Sister Wives viewers think that was enough.

But in Season 19 of the long-running reality TV show, Sister Wives fans are watching more events that led up to Christine and David’s special day, and quite frankly, they think it’s overkill.

On Sunday night, Christine and David toured several wedding venues with the help of some of Christine’s kids.

Sister Wives viewers think Christine and David’s pre-wedding segments are overkill

Following the episode, titled Labor of Love, Sister Wives viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about watching what they already know has transpired.

One such complainer posted a gif of an old-time game show contestant holding up a sign that read “Boring” to accompany their post, which read, “This wedding venue segment.”

“Sooooooo tired of Christine’s never ending wedding plans,” griped @JasmineP7278. “I think they’ve been married now for about two years. Move on.”

Sooooooo tired of Christine’s never ending wedding plans. I think they’ve been married now for about two years. Move on. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/knredtihyq — JMI (@JasmineP7278) October 28, 2024

Another Sister Wives viewer admitted to fast-forwarding through Christine and David’s wedding-planning segments.

Just fast forwarding all of Christine and David’s wedding planning scenes cause this seems stupid to watch since we already watched them get married… why did they release this out of order? So dumb. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/a50sPdx6hS — Ashley Zabish (@_SoDamnFlossy_) October 28, 2024

“This seems stupid to watch since we already watched them get married… why did they release this out of order?” they pondered, adding, “So dumb.”

One X user moaned, “Christine, we all know how big it’s going to get bc WE ALREADY SAW YOUR WEDDING! Great job @TLC.”

Christine, we all know how big it’s going to get bc WE ALREADY SAW YOUR WEDDING! Great job @TLC #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/DKDKnRsZ8Y — Aggie (@Blupinex) October 28, 2024

Another Sister Wives viewer uploaded a gif of a woman rolling her eyes, looking annoyed, and facetiously captioned it, “I already know that we will all be on pins and needles to find out which venue Christine will pick for her wedding!”

I already know that we will all be on pins and needles to find out which venue Christine will pick for her wedding!#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/KAEgWBGdFv — Flying Pigs (@PigsBFlying) October 28, 2024

Season 19 of Sister Wives features storylines from 2022

Sister Wives fans have been complaining about the timeline of events this season.

Season 19 was filmed in 2022, so viewers are already aware of what has taken place off-camera.

2022 was a formative year for the Brown family.

The family’s dynamic shifted forever when Christine left Kody in 2021, setting a chain of dramatic events into motion.

It didn’t take her long to find true love when she met David online in October 2022.

Kody was already struggling with one divorce when two more of his wives followed suit and left him, one after the other.

Janelle was next to leave Kody, announcing their separation in 2022, followed by Meri in 2023.

With three divorces under his belt, Kody is in a monogamous marriage with his fourth and only legal wife, Robyn Brown, and most Sister Wives fans would agree he got what he wanted all along.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.