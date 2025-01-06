Kody Brown reveals ‘naughty’ college tryst when he lost his virginity: ‘It was devastating’

Kody Brown came clean about his love life before becoming a polygamist.

Despite his religion’s strict rules about premarital sex, Kody Brown admits he was unchaste before tying the knot.

On Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives — A Time To Weep, a Time To Laugh — Kody opened up about a romantic rendezvous he shared with an anonymous lover in college.

During a confessional, Kody asked, “You want to know the craziest thing?”

“I had a lover in college, and it was a little tryst,” Kody admitted. “I was a naughty boy based on my faith.”

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Kody explained, he was in a relationship during college, and that’s when he lost his virginity.

Kody claims losing his virginity in college was ‘heartbreaking’

According to Kody Brown, his first time was not enjoyable.

“It was devastating to me. It was heartbreaking,” the Sister Wives star added.

Kody noted that in his church, purity was “everything.”

So, the fact that he went against the rules was taboo, and he kept his love affair mostly under wraps.

Kody told Meri and Robyn about his college tryst

Surprisingly, Kody confided in two of his wives because it felt “safe” to tell them.

“Nobody knew except for Meri and Robyn, and it was really because I don’t believe I ever got intimate enough with Christine and Janelle to tell them,” Kody explained.

Kody didn’t waste much time confiding in Robyn, either. As he confessed, he told her about his college love affair within the first month of meeting each other.

Kody and Janelle opened up about their sex lives

This wasn’t the first time Kody has talked about his sex life on Sister Wives.

Kody got candid about his and Janelle’s sex life in previous seasons, as did she.

During a Tell All with host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody refused to admit that he and Janelle had “great” sex, playing coy when asked about it.

And although Janelle refused to kiss and tell, she did share, “There was definitely physical compatibility.”

“Everything was very good in that department,” Janelle added, also making it known that she and Kody’s make-up sex was the best part of their physical relationship.

Kody insinuated that Janelle couldn’t keep her hands off him during their marriage, telling Sukanya Krishnan, “I felt like a piece of meat!”

Kody made a bold statement in 2023, accusing Janelle of using him for his body.

“I got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in,” Kody said of Janelle.

While it’s clear that Kody and Janelle’s sex life didn’t suffer, his intimate relations with some of his other wives did.

Kody and Meri’s intimacy revealed

In 2021, Kody confessed that he was withholding sex and romance from Meri because, as he put it, those things “are saved, in my world, for people who are in love.”

In an earlier episode of Sister Wives this season, Meri expressed her disgust when Kody commented on their sex life after filing for a legal divorce.

“Meri and I, after that divorce, left Robyn and went to dinner together. I gave her a special ring, and we probably went home and made love,” Kody claimed.

Meri was astounded by Kody’s comment and called out her ex-husband for keeping his and Robyn’s sex life private, unlike his other wives.

“I think it’s kind of disgusting that he would bring up a potentially intimate moment with somebody that he’s divorced from because I can guaran-damn-tee you that he would never talk about those moments in this setting with his wife,” Meri griped.

Kody and Christine lacked intimacy, too

Kody’s third wife, Christine, has also opened up about sex with her ex-husband.

During a 2023 episode of the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, Christine revealed that Kody withheld sex from her, like Meri.

“He’s like, ‘We’re not going to have an intimate marriage anymore. We’re not going to have sex,'” Christine spilled.

Continuing about their sex life, Christine shared that before their breakup, they rarely engaged in any hanky panky.

“It was, like, five times in one year,” Christine told the podcast host.

One intimate relationship Kody never speaks of is the one he shares with his current wife, Robyn Brown, who he considers the love of his life.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.