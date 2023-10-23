Kody Brown finally admits: ‘I am married to the love of my life’

Christine Brown has already found the love of her life in David Woolley, and now, Kody Brown is finally admitting that he has found his.

Sister Wives viewers have been saying for years that Kody only wanted to be with Robyn Brown, and he has all but admitted it.

When Robyn joined the family in 2010, she added to the competition for Kody’s time and attention.

Kody was already struggling to accommodate three wives — Meri, Janelle, and Christine — so Robyn becoming the fourth wife shook up the mix.

Robyn quickly proved herself to be Kody’s favored wife. And although he would never admit it, Sister Wives viewers picked up on it pretty quickly.

Fast forward 13 years, and Kody is still performing the same old song and dance, pretending that he hasn’t played favorites with Robyn over his other wives.

But during Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody finally admitted that Robyn is the woman of his dreams.

Sister Wives confession: Kody Brown is married to the love of his life, Robyn Brown

During a confessional, Kody griped about his relationships with Meri and Janelle, which he claimed Robyn was still pushing him to reconcile.

The father of 18 confessed that his whole life “seems to center around” his and Robyn’s household, which they share with their five kids, Ariella, Solomon, Breanna, Aurora, and Dayton.

Admittedly, there’s no “flicker” or “flame” when Kody is around Janelle and Meri, as Kody told TLC’s cameras.

“I don’t know what to do here,” Kody added. “So it’s been weird because I’m married to the love of my life. I’ve got these other situations at different levels of discord, and it’s hard to reconcile and just got all this angst in our lives.”

Not only have Sister Wives viewers speculated that Robyn was Kody’s soulmate but so did his son, Paedon, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christine.

Last year, Paedon spoke with Us Weekly and told the outlet that he believes his dad and Robyn are meant for each other.

“Dad found the woman he loves. Robyn found the man she loves. Robyn found someone who wants to take care of her children,” Paedon dished.

We’ve all speculated that Robyn is Kody’s favorite wife

In addition to being dubbed the love of his life, Robyn has also been deemed Kody’s favorite wife.

Despite the obvious, Kody has been reluctant, however, to admit that Robyn is the wife he prefers.

During the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, Kody was asked by host Sukanya Krishnan whether Robyn was his favorite wife.

Kody looked insulted and told Sukanya that her question was “unfair.”

Instead of directly answering whether Robyn was his favorite wife or not, he danced around the topic and said, “It’s not about a favorite; it’s about finding favor.”

Kody has repeatedly beamed with pride when talking about how loyal Robyn has been to him, how she “puts up her dukes” if anyone “s**t talks” him, and how she doesn’t “play games” like he accused Meri, Janelle, and Christine of doing.

Eventually, Kody playing favorites with Robyn and her kids got old, and his other three wives kicked him to the curb.

Christine was the first to jump ship in 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022, and Meri in 2023, leaving Kody and Robyn in their now-monogamous marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.