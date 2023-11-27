Sister Wives Tell All: Kody Brown hints at his and Janelle’s sex life: ‘I felt like a piece of meat’

As far as Kody Brown is concerned, his ex, Janelle Brown, is more interested in his body than anything else.

During Part 1 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, Kody shared that he felt Janelle viewed him as a “physical specimen and as a resource” who never really paid attention to his “humanity.”

During his solo interview with Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan, Kody reflected on a confessional during Season 18 in which he gloated about his pecs and six-pack abs.

Sister Wives viewers will recall the memorable scene in which Kody accused Janelle of being only interested in his looks and his money.

“I got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in,” was Kody’s laughable confession.

After re-watching the scene during the Tell All, Kody clarified his comments about his abs and his pecs.

Kody Brown says Janelle saw him as a ‘physical specimen’

Kody told Suki, “It was all about the fact that Janelle has always seen me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity.”

When Suki asked Kody to explain what he meant by his “humanity,” he said he was talking about his vulnerability.

Suki likened the comments to Kody feeling like he was some sort of boy toy being used as a “resource.”

“I felt like a piece of meat!” Kody exclaimed, seemingly implying that Janelle placed more importance on their sex life than anything else.

Unfortunately, TLC ended Part 1 of the Tell All on a cliffhanger after Suki bluntly asked Kody whether he and Janelle had great sex during their time together.

Kody was hesitant to answer as he fiddled with his wristwatch, but it looks as though we may get his answer next Sunday during Part 2.

There’s still plenty more to come on the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All

In a preview from Part 2, we saw Kody tell Suki that one of his wives was attracted to him but wasn’t in love with him, although he didn’t specify whether it was Christine, Janelle, or Meri.

We also know that Sister Wives viewers will meet Christine’s husband, David Woolley, for the first time on screen as he makes his reality TV debut.

Janelle will throw some major shade at her ex, telling Suki that Kody can “speak for himself” because he’s a “grown-a** man,” while Christine decides she’s done playing nice, and Robyn will take a shot at Kody’s first ex-wife.

Part 1 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, November 26, at 10/9c on TLC.