Sister Wives viewers never want to hear Kody Brown use the word ‘orgasm’ again: ‘Feels illegal’

Kody Brown talking about orgasms has Sister Wives fans feeling the ick.

It was a word we never thought we’d hear Kody utter during a confessional, yet here we are.

While filming a solo confessional in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody discussed being in “terrible” relationships with his ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

“You don’t know you’re in a bad relationship,” Kody shared. “You just think you’re in a normal relationship because all your friends have the same problem and tell you’re in a normal relationship that has deep emotional intimacy instead of the…”

That’s when Kody used a hand gesture, seemingly to mimic having sex, as he pounded his fists against each other six times successively.

“Some people call it F and F, and the second word is fight,” Kody explained. “Or F and F, and the first word is fight.”

Kody Brown talks about ‘creating’ orgasms

Sister Wives viewers caught Kody Brown’s drift, figuring out that the other “F” word he was referring to was “f**k.”

That’s when Kody used a word that will forever be ingrained in Sister Wives viewers’ minds.

“That doesn’t create intimacy, that just creates orgasms,” Kody confessed.

Kody’s use of the word “orgasm” has disgusted Sister Wives viewers, as they expressed on social media following the episode.

Sister Wives viewers share their feelings about Kody’s orgasm comments

On X (formerly Twitter), Sister Wives fans shared their thoughts about hearing Kody speak of a sexual climax.

One skeeved-out viewer wrote that hearing Kody use the word “orgasm” feels “illegal.”

hearing Kody use the word "orgasm" feels illegal #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/XuJjvOuRRv — mr downstairs (@critterc0re) October 21, 2024

Another teased that they were packing up and joining the convent.

Hearing Kody say “orgasm” out loud has me packing up and joining the convent . 🥴 🤢 #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/bFHRLpd8sC — 💎☆*:.｡.V.｡.:*☆💎 (@HoldingADiamond) October 21, 2024

@Italiancowgirlm joked that Kody’s confessional made them want to “sit here and die.”

“F and F creates orgasms? Ewww,” added another X user.

@Tymmerie poked fun at the father of 18, writing, “I highly doubt [Kody] has ever ‘created an orgasm’ for anyone but himself.”

Cracking a joke about Kody’s bedroom behavior, another one of his critics quipped, “Kody acting like he’s ever gave a woman an orgasm is f***ing hilarious.”

Sister Wives fans have jokes. Pic credit: @Tymmerie/@tenged47/@Gamecocks_USC_/X

Kody and Meri have a heart-to-heart after their divorce is finalized

Right after his confessional comments about orgasms, Kody had a tense conversation with Meri after learning she had officially terminated their marriage with a “release” from their church.

Kody audaciously told his ex-wife that divorce doesn’t suck, but marrying the “wrong person” does.

For her part, Meri had a witty rebuttal during her solo confessional.

As she told TLC’s cameras, “What sucks is marrying the wrong person and not having the decency to tell her until 32 years later.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.