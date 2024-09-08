Kody Brown calls his marriage to Robyn the ‘source of all joy’ and family ‘the source of all pain’

Kody Brown is getting candid about his family and his relationships.

During a recent Q&A with TLC’s producers, the Sister Wives star revealed his feelings about his wife, Robyn, and the rest of their family.

Kody, along with Robyn, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, participated in a word association game.

TLC asked each of the cast members to share what came to mind when they were given a word or phrase.

The lighthearted exchange was shared to TLC’s Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “Time for a little word association with the #SisterWives! New season premieres Sunday, Sept 15 at 10/9c.”

Kody opened up about his and Robyn’s marriage when he provided one of the answers relating to wedlock.

Kody says his marriage to Robyn is ‘the source of all joy’

The term “marriage” popped up on the screen, and Kody’s answer implied that he and Robyn’s relationship was everything he was looking for.

“Now … the source of all joy,” Kody confessed with a smile.

Kody’s smug reply seemed to indicate that he wasn’t happy in his polygamous marriage but had finally gotten what he wanted in a monogamous marriage with Robyn.

Kody once advocated for plural marriage. In fact, his tagline at the beginning of old Sister Wives episodes was, “Love should be multiplied, not divided.”

But clearly, his views on polygamy have drastically changed, as have almost everyone else’s.

Kody’s dream of living plural marriage fell apart

In Season 18 of Sister Wives, Robyn made it clear that she was still hopeful to grow old with her sister wives. But Meri crushed that dream when she announced that she was finally leaving Kody after 33 years.

Meri was the third of Kody’s wives to kick him to the curb, following Christine and Janelle’s leads.

When Kody was introduced to Sister Wives audiences, the father of 18 was married to four women.

But events over the past 14 years broke apart their large, polygamous family. Christine has since remarried David Wooley, Janelle is enjoying singlehood once again, and Meri is looking for her “king” after reentering the dating pool.

Kody calls his family the ‘source of all joy and all pain’

Kody also opened up about his familial relationships, and admittedly, they’re a blessing and a curse for the TLC star.

When the word “family” appeared on the screen, Kody revealed what he correlates with it.

“The source of all joy and all pain,” he said very matter-of-factly.

Kody mentioning the source of “all pain” could be a reference to his broken relationship with some of his kids.

Kody’s falling out with his and Janelle’s sons Gabriel and Garrison played out in recent seasons on Sister Wives.

Kody’s COVID-19 protocols were the catalyst for them growing apart. Gabriel and Garrison disagreed with their dad’s strict rules, putting a wedge between them.

Sadly, Kody and Garrison never reconciled before Garrison’s untimely death earlier this year.

Garrison’s passing will be covered in Season 19 of Sister Wives, but it’s unclear whether Kody’s and his unrest leading up to his death will be featured as part of the storyline.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.