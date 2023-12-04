Sister Wives Tell All: Here’s what Kody and Janelle Brown had to say when asked if they had ‘great’ sex

Kody and Janelle Brown may not be together any longer, but the former spouses have fond memories of what went on behind closed doors.

During Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan pried a bit into Kody and Janelle’s life in the bedroom before they split.

After Kody commented about Janelle viewing him as simply a “piece of meat,” Suki wanted to know what he meant by that.

Suki didn’t hold back for a change when she straight-up asked Kody, “Did you guys just have great sex?”

Kody looked slightly bashful, keeping his eyes facing downward, hesitant to answer the question.

Rather than give a straightforward answer, in true Kody Brown fashion, he told Suki, “That’s not what it is. These are loving relationships. Sex is part of it, but that’s not a focus.”

Kody Brown is hesitant to talk about his and Janelle’s sex life on the Sister Wives Tell All

As Kody continued to fiddle with his wristwatch, clearly uncomfortable with the topic, Suki continued to press him.

Suki wanted to know if their relationship was purely physical, and Kody answered, telling her that Janelle wasn’t in love with him but that she joined the family because she was attracted to him.

When it was Janelle’s turn to face Suki and talk about her and Kody’s sex life, what did she have to say?

Janelle wasn’t afraid to admit she and Kody had ‘great’ sex

“There was definitely physical compatibility,” Janelle admitted.

When Suki told Janelle that perhaps she and Kody had a “way more physical connection than anybody had ever imagined,” Janelle didn’t deny it, but made it clear that she doesn’t kiss and tell.

“I’m not someone who goes around blabbing about that,” Janelle said of her and Kody’s sex life during their time together.

“That’s not me. I don’t talk about that stuff,” Janelle continued.

But Janelle’s next comments made it crystal clear that she and Kody definitely shared some major chemistry between the sheets.

“Everything was very good in that department,” Janelle said of her and Kody’s sex life, adding that make-up sex was the best part of their physical relationship.

Kody thinks Janelle was after his body

Earlier this season on Sister Wives, Kody insinuated that Janelle couldn’t resist him because of his physique.

“I got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in,” Kody said, hinting that Janelle just couldn’t stop fawning over him.

Regardless of what Kody thinks about Janelle’s attraction toward him, it wasn’t enough to keep them together.

Following their explosive argument during Season 18, Kody and Janelle separated, and after experiencing some distance, Janelle decided she wanted to keep it that way.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 10, at 10/9c on TLC.