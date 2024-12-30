Sister Wives viewers complain about Christine’s ‘played out’ storyline: ‘Never-ending nightmare’

Christine Brown is having her moment this season on Sister Wives, but viewers are so over it.

Although Christine’s fans already know how her love story played out with her now-husband, David Woolley, Sister Wives viewers are watching every detail transpire, like it or not.

It’s been several years since Christine left Kody Brown, and afterward, it didn’t take her long to fall in love again.

Christine and David had a whirlwind romance that resulted in a shotgun engagement and wedding, much to the chagrin of her children.

Sister Wives fans watched Christine and David’s multi-part wedding special last year and expressed happiness that Christine found love again post-polygamy.

But since Sister Wives viewers already know how their relationship panned out, they feel that Christine’s storyline this season is overly saturated—and frankly, they’re sick of watching it.

The events leading up to Christine and David’s wedding continued on Sunday night. This time, her family and friends threw her a bridal shower, and Christine tried on her custom-made wedding dress.

Following Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Faith Can Move Mountains, critics took to social media to sound off.

On X (formerly Twitter), disgruntled viewers moaned about having to watch every detail of Christine and David’s love life.

Sister Wives viewers groan about Christine and David’s ‘never-ending’ story

A Sister Wives critic uploaded a GIF of a Big Brother star stating, “I’m over it!” along with a complaint in the caption.

“With all due respect, I’m so happy for Christine and her new life but her story is a little played out,” wrote @Amanda85765482. “Especially after we’ve already seen the wedding special.”

With all due respect, I'm so happy for Christine and her new life but her story is a little played out. Especially after we've already seen the wedding special #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/heByvokTND — Manda (@Amanda85765482) December 9, 2024

@Ashley__Weigelt echoed the sentiment, calling the scenes “too much,” adding, “Not seeing Christine still trying on wedding dresses. This is like a never-ending nightmare.”

Not seeing Christine still trying on wedding dresses. This is like a never-ending nightmare#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/q3ll008WeG — Ashley.Weigelt (@Ashley__Weigelt) December 30, 2024

“DEAR GOD PLEASE STOP WITH THE WEDDING DRESS STUFF,” pleaded another complainer, who included a GIF of a stick figure banging its head against a wall.

DEAR GOD PLEASE STOP WITH THE WEDDING DRESS STUFF #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/aCQn7Rsv6p — the rant show (@rantseshhh) December 30, 2024

Yet another X user called for producers to lose their jobs for inundating Sister Wives viewers with Christine and David’s content.

“Who’s ever decision it was to have a Christine Gets Married TV Special on last year & then document her whole relationship with all these stupid parties should be FIRED!” they wrote.

Who’s ever decision it was to have a Christine Gets Married TV Special on last year & then document her whole relationship with all these stupid parties should be FIRED! #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/pYy27elVqT — Aggie (@Blupinex) December 30, 2024

Although Sister Wives viewers may have grown tired of Christine and David’s storyline, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not genuinely happy for her.

Christine gave up on plural marriage after sharing her ex-husband, Kody Brown, with three women for nearly 30 years.

The mom of six decided she’d had enough and moved back to Utah, where she ultimately met the love of her life, David.

Sister Wives fans have expressed gratitude that Christine finally found a man to make her happy again.

Christine and David’s romance may have been remarkably swift, but Christine’s demeanor proves it was the right move.

Christine continues to gush over David online

Christine isn’t shy about talking up her husband on Instagram, either.

She recently praised her husband, honoring him on his birthday, and showered him with compliments in a recent Instagram Reel.

Christine uploaded a video montage of David and herself, and in her accompanying caption, she raved about her husband of one year.

“I LOVE YOU!” Christine began.

“I love how you love being a Dad and Grandpa. I love how you care about my kids and are there for them. I love how you love talking to everybody and want to make everyone smile and laugh,” she continued. “You’re my best friend.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.