Sister Wives fans have ‘proof’ producers made Kody Brown ‘look taller’ in promo photos: ‘He is so little!’

Kody Brown may not be as tall as Sister Wives viewers think.

The reality TV star recently surfaced in public, and after seeing him next to his wife, Robyn, Sister Wives fans are convinced he’s much shorter than we’ve been made to believe.

A Sister Wives fan was at Sphere Las Vegas on January 30 and spotted Kody and Robyn walking in front of them.

The bystander recorded the couple walking through their former hometown and shared the footage on TikTok.

In the minute-and-a-half-long video, Kody and Robyn could only be seen from behind.

Although their faces weren’t shown, it was clear the pair was Kody and Robyn, judging by their hair, their gait, and Kody’s side profile as he turned at one point.

Both Kody and Robyn were dressed in head-to-toe black, besides Kody’s brown loafers, as they briskly sauntered around, taking in the sights and sounds.

And interestingly, it was clear from the video that Kody and Robyn were almost the same height.

Robyn wore wedge heels, while Kody’s loafers had a bit of lift to them, too, putting him maybe an inch or two above Robyn.

It’s rumored that father-of-18 Kody Brown is 5′ 11″ and Robyn Brown is 5′ 6″, per In Touch.

However, the video surely didn’t appear as though Kody was five inches taller than his wife.

Sister Wives fans took notice and called out the discrepancy in the comments section.

“[Robyn] looks almost as tall as him and he is supposedly 5′ 11″,” wrote one observer.

In response, another TikToker pointed out that Kody looks like he’s “5′ 8” “tops.”

One Tiktok user agreed that Kody looks “5′ 7 or 5’8 max.”

A second commenter admitted they’d never realized that Robyn and Kody were the same height.

Sister Wives viewers were shocked by Kody’s height compared to Robyn. Pic credit: @pumpkinpunky/TikTok

“He is so little!” wrote @michellethompso548.

“This whole time I thought they were all fighting over him because he was a tall man but he’s short?!!???” added another suspicious eyewitness.

One Sister Wives viewer declared that the video was “proof” that Kody was made to look taller in the show’s promo pictures.

“This!!!” replied another observer. “I always thought he was tall.”

How tall are the Browns?

According to In Touch, Kody’s wife, Robyn, and his three ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, are similar in height.

Meri reportedly stands at 5′ 7″ tall, Christine is also 5′ 7″, Janelle is said to be between 5′ 6″ and 5′ 7″, and Robyn is said to be the shortest at 5′ 6″.

A 2012 photo featuring Kody, Robyn, and Kody’s exes, Meri, Christine, and Janelle, seems to show that Janelle is the shortest of the bunch, however.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle at the Hollywood Theater at MGM Grand Las Vegas in 2012. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Nonetheless, Robyn could have been wearing heels in the photo to make her appear taller, although it’s hard to tell by her long pants.

Meri and Christine were wearing low heels in the photo, and Kody doesn’t seem much taller than them, either.

Also, Janelle was wearing flats, so it’s hard to say.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.