Sister Wives Season 19 Tell All: Will there be one and when will it air?

Will Season 19 of Sister Wives treat viewers to an end-of-season Tell All?

That’s a question on Sister Wives fans’ minds as the season nears its 19th episode.

Sunday, January 26, will mark Episode 19 this season, Behold I Come Like A Thief.

In years past, Kody Brown and his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, would sit down with a Tell All host and spill all the post-season tea.

However, producers have shaken things up in recent years, either forgoing a Tell All altogether or implementing a multi-part one.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There hasn’t been any official word yet regarding a Season 19 Tell All, but Monsters and Critics can confirm that Sister Wives will be taking a hiatus next month.

Sister Wives goes on hiatus following the February 2 episode, with Part 2 returning this spring

Additionally, Season 19 will be a two-parter.

The break comes after the February 2 episode, which will be a mid-season finale and conclude Part 1 of Season 19.

Part 2 of Season 19 will resume in the spring, although a return date hasn’t been revealed yet.

While we can’t say with certainty there won’t be a Sister Wives Season 19 Tell All at all, it’s safe to say there won’t be one until at least the conclusion of Part 2.

As seen on IMDb, Episode 20, For Everything There Is a Season, airs on Sunday, February 2.

IMDb shows Sister Wives airing through Episode 20 with no future episodes listed. Pic credit: www.IMDb.com

The episode’s synopsis reads, “On a road trip across the country to move Janelle to North Carolina, Christine, Janelle, and David stop at a bar where Janelle has her first shot ever. The fate of Meri’s B&B is up in the air. Kody and Robyn have a heart-to-heart with Aurora.”

Sister Wives fans call for changes to the Tell All

Season 18 presented viewers with a four-part Tell All and, for the first time, added three more multi-part specials to the mix: Sister Wives: Look Back, Sister Wives: Talk Back, and Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding.

The last Tell All featured Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan as the host, but Sister Wives viewers were displeased with her performance.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sister Wives fans called for Suki to be replaced with a host who would put Kody and Robyn Brown on blast.

Sister Wives viewers suggested several alternates, including former Tell All host Tamron Hall and talk show host Dr. Phil.

Will Part 2 of Season 19 feature newer storylines?

We know that Season 19’s current footage was filmed in 2022, so Sister Wives viewers have complained about the stale storylines and “played out” content.

It’s unclear whether Part 2 of Season 19 will feature updated footage of the Browns or whether it’s a continuation of footage captured in 2022.

While a Season 19 Tell All is still up in the air, diehard Sister Wives fans still have more content to look forward to later this year.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.