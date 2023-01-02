Sister Wives viewers slam TLC and Tell All host Sukanya Krishnan for being Kody Brown ‘apologists’

Sister Wives viewers aren’t happy with Tell All host Sukanya for taking Kody’s side. Pic credit: @sukanya/Instagram and ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Following Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One on One, Sister Wives viewers aren’t happy with host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan.

During the second installment of the Tell All, Suki once again sat down with Kody and his wives, Meri and Robyn, and ex-wives, Christine and Janelle.

Suki’s critics thought she was going too easy on Kody Brown and was taking his side, as well as his “favorite” wife, Robyn Brown.

After watching Part 2 of the Tell All, many Sister Wives viewers felt as though Suki sided with Kody and Robyn, who they also thought ganged up to make Christine look bad.

Robyn told Suki that if it weren’t for Christine interfering that Kody and Meri likely would have reconciled. Meanwhile, Kody continued to avoid taking responsibility for Christine leaving him, further angering many Sister Wives viewers.

Following Sunday’s episode of One on One, disgruntled Sister Wives viewers took to Twitter, where they sounded off and took aim at Suki and TLC.

Sister Wives viewers take aim at Sukanya ‘Suki’ Krishnan for being a Kody Brown ‘apologist’

“Clearly [Kody and Robyn] decided they were gonna say anything they could to make [Christine] look bad on the tell all,” tweeted one viewer, adding, “[TLC] needs a better host this Kody [apologist] sucks.”

Another one of Suki’s critics called her “biased” and felt as though she “bought into Kody and Robyn’s BS,” questioning whether Suki was ignorant and/or disqualified to host the Tell All.

“Has Suki even seen an episode of this show?” another one of her disparagers asked, also questioning why she acted forgivingly towards Kody.

One Twitter user felt as though TLC “did Sister Wives fans dirty” by hiring Suki as the Tell All host.

Another Twitter user tagged Suki and told her she missed an opportunity to call out Kody. They voiced that during Parts 1 and 2 of the Tell All, Suki disrespected viewers’ intelligence and allowed Kody to “roll” her.

“We watched him lie & manipulate for 16 ep. We weren’t expecting it for the tell all too!” they added.

Suki Krishnan already under fire for avoiding hard-hitting questions

Suki has already come under fire once this season. Following Part 1 of the Tell All, frustrated Sister Wives viewers called her out for avoiding the hard-hitting questions that fans of the show wanted answers to, and not just on Kody’s part, but his wives and ex-wives too.

Ahead of Part 1 of the Tell All, however, Suki took to Instagram, where she teased “tough conversations” among the Brown spouses. However, Sister Wives viewers weren’t buying it.

Perhaps Suki’s demeanor will change during the third and final installment of the Tell All, airing next week.

Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.