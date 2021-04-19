Sister Wives: Robyn hated seeing Kody in a ‘dark place,’ claims positive interactions were edited out of finale

Robyn said that she hated seeing Kody in “such a dark place” during the family’s meeting in the finale episode. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown told her followers that she hated seeing Kody “in such a dark place” and claimed that most of the family’s positive interactions were edited out of the episode.

During the season finale of Sister Wives, viewers watched as Janelle took action to help rectify the spouses’ communication issues.

Kody and his four wives met at Coyote Pass to have a meeting about what they each expect from the others to express their feelings.

Kody was not cooperative, and when it was his turn to write down what he wanted from his wives, he gave up and told them he didn’t “give a s**t.”

Robyn referenced a scene from the finale when the spouses met to discuss communication

Robyn referenced the scene during her live-tweets on Sunday night.

She wrote, “I really hate seeing Kody in such a dark place but we had a such a great conversation once he was done getting upset. We really worked through some communication issues.”

“Unfortunately most of those positive interactions weren’t included in the cut.”

Robyn tweeted about Kody being in a “dark place” and claimed that some of their positive interactions were cut from the episode. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Kody didn’t want to try to fix the problems between him and his wives

Robyn tried to gently push Kody to participate during the scene, telling him that he had to write down his feelings like the rest of the group.

Kody has increasingly moved away from polygamy this season, hinting that he may be ready to settle down as a monogamist.

Kody complained that his wives have argued and bickered with each other and treated each other “s****y” for years.

During the conversation when Christine brought up moving back to Utah, things took a turn for the worse when she lost her composure.

Rather than Kody getting up to console Christine, he allowed her to cry and waited until first wife Meri stood up and took Christine to the side to console her.

The scene was emotional, and many fans later praised Meri for her role in calming down Christine. Kody really shook things up when he revealed to his wives that he sees his family as “an obstacle” to his own goals.

Kody being in a “dark place” should come as no surprise to viewers who have watched his demeanor change this season. The Brown family patriarch got things started this season when he dished on his estranged marriage to his first wife of 30 years, Meri.

He also claimed that he wasn’t happy with plural marriage any longer and went on a few Twitter tirades. Robyn isn’t the only one lately to claim that TLC edited out parts of their episodes. Janelle did the same last week on Twitter.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.