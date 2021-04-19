Sister Wives fans commend Meri for supporting Christine during emotional ‘I can’t do marriage with Kody’ scene

Meri garnered support from fans for her treatment towards Christine in the season finale. Pic credit: TLC

During the season finale of Sister Wives, fans of the show watched as Meri attempted to console Christine during an emotional scene and her fans praised her for supporting her sister wife.

During the scene, Christine had just pitched her idea to the family about moving back to Utah. Previously, Christine had spoken to Kody in private about her idea and he seemed to be supportive of it.

However, during his solo confessional, Kody admitted that he was tired of taking the blame for everything between his wives, and said that he would like to see Christine get “crucified” for a change.

Feeling as though Kody set her up and was completely unsupportive as she proposed her idea to the rest of the spouses, Christine lost her composure and began to cry.

Meri was the only sister wife who offered to console Christine as she broke down

Meri took her to the side and tried to console her while Christine told Meri, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.”

Fans of the show were impressed with how Meri handled the situation and made sure to tell her on social media.

One of Meri’s followers tweeted, “I’m just saying that @MeriBrown1 could be a motivational speaker.”

One of Meri’s tweets of the night addressed the scene in the finale episode.

Meri tweeted about her advice to anyone in a ‘place of pain’

She told her followers, “My advice is always, don’t make a decision in a place of pain. You will ALWAYS make the wrong decision. But Christine seems determined.”

In response, one of Meri’s followers told her, “The way she–and you–were treated by Kody is appalling I’m sorry. He set Christine up to get torn down by other wives and didn’t even go comfort her, YOU had to do that.”

One of Meri’s followers thought Kody’s behavior was “abhorrent” in the finale episode and told her, “You were so wonderful with Christine. She really needed you and you were there. I think she was more devastated by Kody’s setting her up and letting her stand their out to dry. He was abhorrent tonight”

Meri thanked a fan who told her that she was “amazing” during the scene with Christine, and also praised her for enduring “hurt” herself.

The fan said, “@MeriBrown1 is amazing during this scene with Christine. You are to be commended Meri, not just for this but for every hurt that you’ve went through and never gave up. 💓”

Meri has endured her own struggles this season but proved her loyalty as a sister wife

Meri has certainly been through a lot this season. She and Kody’s marriage has dissolved before viewers’ eyes this season and she recently lost her mom, Bonnie, unexpectedly.

Viewers have watched Meri repeatedly be mistreated by Kody, but she has continued to stand by her husband of 30 years.

Meri and Christine haven’t always had the best relationship, but Meri proved her loyalty as a sister wife when she took Christine aside and offered her advice and a hug.

Fans of the show can continue to keep up with Meri and Christine on social media while they await a new season of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.