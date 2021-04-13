Janelle Brown explains what TLC ‘edited out,’ fans come to her defense

Janelle cleared up what TLC edited out of this week’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

During the weekly Sister Wives live-tweet, Janelle Brown felt she needed to clarify a scene in the episode and pointed out what TLC edited from the episode, and it brought out supporters in her comments.

Janelle, who disagreed with Kody’s bleak outlook on the family, tweeted to her 167.6k followers, “Here is what they edited out – the whole point of the conversation was not about Covid.”

“It was about our conversations in general. And I spent some time apologizing for my exuberance in the past that came across forceful.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the episode, Janelle visited Christine at her home to discuss the family’s communication breakdown.

Janelle wanted to change the way she communicates with the other five spouses

The topic of Kody’s one-house idea came up, when Janelle used it as an example of how opposite her and Christine’s views can be, but that they can work through them.

Janelle clarified what TLC edited out of this week’s episode. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

The topic brought up Christine’s past hurt about living in one home and she was vulnerable with Janelle about her feelings, which is not easy for Christine to do.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Christine admitted that when the family lived under one roof, she felt less important

Speaking of the past, she also revealed that she wished she would have stood up for herself and took better care of her kids.

Janelle called it a longstanding hurt. Christine, who recently admitted to a rough few years with Kody, said it’s awkward when they’re all together.

When they all get together, Christine feels as though she doesn’t matter that much and isn’t as important. She admitted that it’s hard for her to come into a place where she feels she’s without an equal say, or voice.

Christine thought Janelle was being ‘unrealistic’

When Janelle proposed more openness in their conversations, Christine didn’t think they can be completely honest. She told Janelle she wasn’t “nuts,” but did tell her she was being “unrealistic.”

Christine, who wants to move back to Utah, said there’s a fine line between being honest and feeling safe. Janelle said she welcomed any “fallout” that would come with being more open and honest because as she saw things, they’ve got to go through a mess to accomplish change.

Christine, who recently became a grandmother, admitted that she was not hopeful. Janelle was convinced that communication is key to their survival and that their family is “at a crossroad.”

Fans of Janelle’s came to her defense

Janelle’s followers commented on her tweet, mostly in support of Janelle and her efforts to better the family.

One follower praised Janelle and had a recommendation for the family.

The user wrote, “You’re a smart, reasonable woman . Your family is lucky to have you . Hope they all listen! And start changing , reunite the family interaction in a healthy way ! Mentally & physically. Start praying together again , like the beginning”

Another supporter of Janelle said, “Janelle…. you are absolutely lovely, they are all very lucky to have you x.”

One of Janelle’s fans didn’t agree with her that she was “forceful.”

“I don’t think u are forceful. U seem to b the sensible 1 among the group. Glad your trying to improve the family communication,” the fan stated.

Janelle’s fans were supportive of her on Twitter. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

More fans gave Janelle praise

One of Janelle’s followers wrote, “You’re the only wife fighting for the relationship . You’re amazing . Willing to Heighten your communication skills . Christine not feeling important is a Christine problem .”

The user added, “This partnership has dissolved . What resonated was a bunch of monogamous women with one man”

Another told Janelle, “I don’t think that the conversations that you have with them are forceful.. I believe that you are very committed to making your family life better.. I see that you really want everyone to work on building a better foundation within the family..”

More fans showed support for Janelle. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Janelle is viewed by fans as Kody’s most level-headed wife. To prove that point, she doesn’t put up with trolls online, she just blocks them.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.