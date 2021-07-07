Julie Chen Moonves does Big Brother 23 interview, teases ‘big risks’ for BB23 cast

Julie Chen Moonves is returning to host Big Brother 23 during the summer 2021 season. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ahead of the Big Brother 23 premiere, Julie Chen Moonves sat down with Entertainment Tonight Canada to do an interview about the upcoming season. She spoke briefly about a lot of topics, including how excited she is that the show is still going strong after more than 20 years.

The full BB23 cast has been revealed, leading to fans and former houseguests weighing in on who they want to win this summer. That included Janelle Pierzina revealing who she wants to become the first HOH.

CBS also put out a new Big Brother house tour, giving fans an early look at what the cast will see this summer. But there is one major change that could impact the BB23 cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The season premiere airs on Wednesday, July 7, at 8/7c on CBS. The first episode is 90 minutes long and has a lot of ground to cover, including Julie revealing a secret new challenge for the houseguests.

Julie Chen Moonves does a preseason interview for BB23

Below is an interview that Julie just did with Entertainment Tonight Canada that has been posted for everyone to watch.

“It’s brand new houseguests, 16 people, unlike any other year, we are going to, on premiere night, establish the first Head of Household and I am going to present him or her with an offer that he or she probably cannot refuse,” Julie stated during the interview.

This is something that the producers hinted at when they were speaking about the show earlier in the preseason, with that HOH likely getting the chance to get additional safety. That safety could come with a big cost, though.

The producers had also revealed that there is a team element for Big Brother 23 that is going to impact everything.

Julie later hinted at one of the sub-themes of the season being “big risks” and “big rewards” and that to become the Big Brother 23 winner, someone will need to be a “risk-taker” this summer.

She then spoke more about the team element and how it is going to be very important for the BB23 cast members to find the right teammates.

More news about Big Brother 23

There are 16 new people ready to play the game this summer and all of them would love a shot at winning the $500,000 cash prize. And speaking of that prize, Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore recently shared what he spent his winnings on.

A shocking bit of news was revealed over the weekend when Christie Valdiserri had to be removed from the BB23 cast. Christie gave an interview where she explained why, and we hope that she will get another chance to compete during a future season of the show.

The entire season is intended to give the reality competition show a fresh look and it was a good decision to bring on 16 people who have never played the game before. For anyone who hasn’t met them yet, CBS put out a new BB23 cast video where they speak to the fans.

21 years ago today, the first episode of Big Brother premiered🔑 What's your all-time favorite BB moment⁉️#BB23 ⁦@JCMoonves⁩ pic.twitter.com/sJWTBnIRiM — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2021

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.