Big Brother 23 spoilers: Season features a team element, beach theme

The first official Big Brother 23 spoilers just came out today thanks to executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. It’s great to hear from some of the people who are behind the scenes at the reality competition show and helping to call the shots for the summer 2021 season.

It appears that one of the ideas for the BB23 cast was taken straight out of Survivor, as in addition to playing for themselves this season, the new houseguests will also be separated into teams. It’s a shift that could breathe new life into the franchise and it also shows why the latest Big Brother commercial featured famous duos.

Couples, cliques, and teams have been used before on the show, with the team element including coaches from the past returning and trying to help new players through the season. During that coach season, Ian Terry won and Dan Gheesling (a returner) finished in second place.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, it has also been confirmed that we are going to get a live season premiere (well, some time zones will get to see it live).

Big Brother producers comment on BB23

“Well, the theme this year is the Big Brother Beach Club — the BB Beach Club. We thought about how we’ve all spent the past year locked in our houses, and how we’ve all longed for vacation,” Alison Grodner told EW. “We want this year to feel that way. Our houseguests are coming in and going on a bit of a vacation. Think about a beach club meets Vegas meets Monte Carlo. It’s a boutique hotel in its decor, and it’s aspirational.”

“Yeah, it’s equal parts beach club, and, I would say, casino. There’s going to be a lot of fun gambling elements this summer,” Rich Meehan added to the situation.

The new season of #BigBrother will feature all new players, a team element, and another live premiere. https://t.co/tzxFiglYau — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 29, 2021

How will the Big Brother 23 teams work?

“As people move in and they’re in that first competition, they’re going to be vying to be a team captain, and also to be able to compete for HOH [Head of Household]. That team captain competition is going to be how they’re selecting their team,” Meehan told EW as he started to reveal how teams will be selected by the BB23 cast.

“If you’re a team captain, you’re going to get a snapshot of some of the houseguests, then you’re going to have to decide who you want to add on your team. It should be a fun way to build the teams. It’s always interesting to see how it plays out with that element because the team dynamic changes the game a bit,” Meehan elaborated.

This team element could certainly shake things up a lot this season, especially since details about the houseguests are going to be revealed to captains right out of the gate. This could also easily lead to viewers picking who to root for right away – rather than waiting a few episodes to make those choices.

One thing is very clear about how the season premiere of Big Brother 23 is going to play out: All fans should want to tune in on Wednesday, July 7, and not miss a minute of the action before the live feeds get turned on later that night.

Stay tuned, because we will pass on all-new Big Brother 23 spoilers that we learn over the next few days, and that will likely include the names of the BB23 cast members.

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t heard yet, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott from BB22 just got engaged. Also, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from BB18 are about to have a baby.

It's about to be a summer full of Big Brother, and our favorite bot is bringing the heat. 🔥 Watch the premiere of #BB23 on July 7th! pic.twitter.com/YGhhxPAVSt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 28, 2021

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.