Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett engaged: Big Brother couple shared proposal pictures

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 2020 just got engaged. Pic credit: Christmas Abbott/YouTube

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are now engaged. The couple met on Big Brother 22 and they are now ready to take a huge next step. The couple has been vacationing together a lot and now it seems a plan was in place for Memphis to pop the question.

“She said yes!!” Memphis captioned a series of photos that he put up on Facebook and Instagram.

“I love this woman unconditionally and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her. #final2forever,” Memphis continued on his post.

“We knew we would love each other forever. Im just so excited to officially say YES!!! ❤️❤️ #final2forever,” Christmas captioned her own post on Instagram.

“Im still in SHOCK bc I had no idea this was coming but I’m so glad it did. @memphisgarrett you are my home, my forever. 🙏,” Christmas continued on her post.

Below are the posts that Christmas and Memphis posted today. They have been shared on all of their social media accounts and Memphis decided to propose at the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Florida.

Another successful Big Brother showmance

Already, quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by the posts to leave messages of support.

Tyler Crispen (BB20, BB22), Nicole Franzel (BB16, BB18, BB22), Paul Calafiore (BB18), Paul Abrahamian (BB18, BB19), Josh Martinez (BB19), Tommy Bracco (BB21), and Analyse Talavera (BB21) were just a few of the former BB houseguests to leave supportive messages so far.

It was as members of the Big Brother 22 cast that they met for the first time. Then, very soon after BB22 came to an end, Christmas and Memphis were spotted at a bar together in Florida. That was in November of 2020.

Very soon after they were seen hanging out together, the couple decided to make their relationship public.

Now, it may only be a matter of time until we are hearing about wedding plans for the newly engaged Big Brother couple.

Maybe Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, who just got married themselves, can give them some pointers on good locations to make it official.

