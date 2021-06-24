Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 22 enjoying vacationing together

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott spend a lot of time together after playing Big Brother again. Pic credit: Memphis Garrett/YouTube

The relationship between Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett is still going strong. This week, they shared more vacation footage together, this time from the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida.

Recently, they also shared images from a trip to the Bahamas. The couple has clearly been trying to enjoy every moment they can together, and this Big Brother showmance might be one that could become permanent before too long.

After they met as members of the Big Brother 22 cast, Christmas and Memphis were spotted out at a bar together in Florida. This was in November of 2020, and it wasn’t long after that when the couple decided to make their relationship public.

Quite often, either Memphis or Christmas will share photos or video clips to their Instagram accounts about what they are up to in their relationship. That included Valentine’s Day posts by the Big Brother couple that showed they were in love.

A little while ago, Memphis even admitted to falling in love with Christmas on Big Brother 22.

Christmas and Memphis vacationing together

Taking to their Instagram stories this week, Christmas and Memphis have been sharing images and video clips from the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida.

Memphis shared footage of himself and Christmas in Florida. Pic credit: @MemphisGarrett/Instagram

Memphis shared a photo from Florida resort. Pic credit: @MemphisGarrett/Instagram

Below is a post that Memphis recently shared from some time that the couple spent in the Bahamas. They can be seen enjoying swinging on the beach.

Earlier in the week, Christmas shared a lot of photos from a stop that the couple made at the Heights House Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Christmas captioned her post by writing, “@memphisgarrett , you make everyday brighter ☀️💛.”

She also shared a number of hashtags to close out the post that read, “#allstarcouple #thanksbigbrother #final2forever #christmasabbott #memphisgarrett #bigbrother.”

Will the BB23 cast reveal a brand new showmance?

The new Big Brother cast will be revealed before the end of June and it is being heavily advertised as a brand new group of houseguests. The Big Brother 23 season premiere will then air on Wednesday, July 7, and the 16 houseguests will be shown competing to become the first Head of Household.

The Big Brother live feeds are also returning this summer, giving subscribers instant access to the cast members beginning on Day 1. It will be very interesting to see how different the dynamics of the house are when compared to last season, where the BB22 cast was entirely made up of returners to the show.

We are also hoping that we will soon get to see a house tour from host Julie Chen Moonves where she shows off the new house theme and drops hints about what viewers can expect to see this summer. It won’t be long until everyone is debating about which member of the BB23 cast has the best chance to win the $500,000 cash prize.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.