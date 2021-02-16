Big Brother: Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett share Valentine’s Day posts, end breakup rumors

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Pic credit: @christmasabbott/Instagram

Big Brother 22 couple Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett appear to still be going strong.

The couple met as members of the BB22 cast and started up a relationship soon after leaving the house. In late November, roughly a month after Big Brother 2020 came to end, they were spotted together at a bar in Florida. Shortly after that, they confirmed their relationship through an interview.

Recently, there had been some rumors floating around social media that Christmas and Memphis had broken up. They started their very public relationship by frequently posting on social media, but some fans noted that they hadn’t been mentioning the other person lately in online posts. Some of those fans may not have noticed that the couple had still been leaving comments on those posts.

Now, though, all speculation may have been put to an end, as Christmas shared three images of them together as part of a Valentine’s Day post she put up on Instagram.

Christmas drops Memphis a valentine

Christmas captioned the photos on her post by writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my maniac @memphisgarrett 🥰 Thank you for being exactly who you are, just as you are! #maniacs#valentinesday2021#friendsfirst.”

Memphis responded to her by writing, “My love ♥️♥️.”

Quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests also stopped by to leave notes, including Elena Davies from the BB19 cast, who left two heart emojis.

Memphis leaves Christmas a valentine

Over on the Instagram page for Memphis Garrett, he also shared an image with Christmas. They are shown dressed up, presumably for a night on the town to celebrate their relationship.

Memphis captioned the photo by writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to this amazing and beautiful woman. Thank you for being you @christmasabbott.”

Christmas replied to his post by writing, “😘❤️ You’re the best.”

Quite a few former Big Brother cast members also responded to this post, including Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 who wrote, “Awww happy day of love to you 2 cuties!”

Many fans have also left positive comments for the Big Brother 22 couple, showing that they do have a lot of fan support following a tumultuous season of the show.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.