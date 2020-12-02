Big Brother couple confirmed: Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are dating

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 22 are dating.

Over the weekend, we reported that they had been spotted together, and today, they confirmed that they are indeed in a relationship.

There had been a lot of debate among Big Brother fans, with some convinced that the relationship began in the Big Brother house and others feeling that this was just a friendship.

Now, confirmation has come straight from the couple that they are indeed dating in real life.

Memphis and Christmas become latest Big Brother showmance

When confirming their relationship, Christmas stated, “My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am. He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home. I also love his wild, unapologetic self. He is who he is.”

The statement was part of the confirmation that the couple gave to E! News. She had a lot of praises to speak about Memphis.

When giving his own list about what has attracted him to Christmas, he stated, “The list could go on for days, but her contagious smile, unapologetic laugh and authenticity are just a few traits I love.”

The couple went on to speak about how they weren’t looking for a relationship inside of the Big Brother house, but that it just happened based on the time that they spent together. The undeniable chemistry between the pair was something that a lot of fans picked up on while watching the live feeds late at night.

Christmas said that “I really didn’t think that it would happen for me.”

“I wasn’t looking for a relationship, I was there to WIN. It’s so wild to have this experience because we reverse engineered how society promotes falling in love. Memphis and I got to know one another through real conversations, building trust with each other and not starting with a physical connection. That’s a rare thing!” she continued.

Memphis added to the conversation by stating, “Never in my mind would I ever think I would find love thanks to the Big Brother house, but sometimes fate has other plans.”

Sparks are flying outside of the #BigBrother house: former competitors Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are dating! https://t.co/hrk87MHAe4 pic.twitter.com/FhEKQKGxU6 — E! News (@enews) December 2, 2020

There has been some great news coming from a lot of former Big Brother houseguests this week.

Bridgette Dunning from Big Brother 18 just revealed that she is going to be having a baby soon.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly also shared more pictures of her new baby that arrived earlier in November.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.