When do the Big Brother live feeds return with BB23 cast?

A new Big Brother cast is going to take over the house soon and hopefully they are as fun as the BB17 people (shown here). Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother live feeds are coming back for the summer 2021 season of the show.

It’s already been a long wait since the last season of the show came to a close and Cody Calafiore left with a nice $500,000 cash prize.

Now, we are just a few days away from learning who is going to be a part of the BB23 cast. That information is going to be released before the end of June.

Then, on Wednesday, July 7, the season premiere of Big Brother 23 is going to air at 8/7c on CBS. It’s going to be a big night for the network, beginning with the BB23 cast, and ending with a new season of Love Island USA beginning right after that.

When do the Big Brother live feeds get turned on?

The Big Brother live feeds will be available on the same night as the season premiere. Once the West Coast has seen Season 23, Episode 1, Paramount+ will turn on the feeds and we will all be able to see what is going on inside of the house.

As a reminder, CBS All Access is now under the name Paramount+, but that should not alter how the feeds are presented to subscribers. Each day, the feeds should be up and running, even though there are times when the feeds will be off so that production can tape some segments.

The specific time that the feeds get turned on should be roughly 9:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. ET on the night of Wednesday, July 7. That might be really late at night for fans on the East Coast, but the network won’t want to spoil anything from the premiere by turning on the feeds earlier than that.

A brand new cast of characters for Big Brother 23

The information posted online states that the Big Brother 23 cast has already been finalized. We also have some tidbits about the Big Brother season and house theme, all of which point to the show trying to reinvent itself for the summer 2021 season.

There are going to be no returning houseguests this summer, so viewers are going to see an entirely new group of people playing the game. As for a specific number, it looks like there are 16 cast members on BB23.

Before the BB23 cast was kidnapped and quarantined for the long summer season, veteran player Janelle Pierzina posted some helpful suggestions on how to play the game. It was some great advice, especially when she spoke about all-girls alliances. Could this be the summer that one finally takes a group deep into the game?

New look, who dis 📞? Get ready for a shiny new season of Big Brother coming your way, July 7th on @CBS.✨ #BB23 pic.twitter.com/osXtPrv0IV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 16, 2021

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.